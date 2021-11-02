Will Smith explained that he suffers from mental health problems and told what was the darkest moment of his life

The pandemic it affected everyone, even celebrities. Will Smith was no exception: gained 11 kilos and went through many emotional ups and downs. This is what the actor reveals in the trailer of his own documentary, called “Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life” (“The best way of my life”, in Spanish), which will premiere on November 8 in Youtube Originals.

In the documentary, viewers will be able to accompany the actor in his 20 week fitness training plan to lose the 11 kilos he gained during the pandemic, but they will also be hearing revelations about his personal and emotional life never published before. The synopsis notes: “What emerges is a Will Smith that you’ve never seen before. A Will Smith who realizes that what he needs most is working on his mental health”.

It was at the beginning of this year when the actor said he was physically ill after being confined by the coronavirus. In May, he revealed his plans to resume training for regain your weight, as well as began to write his biography. “I’m going to be honest with all of you: I’m in the worst shape of my life,” the actor confessed on his social networks along with a photo that showed him with overweight. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days eating in the pantry. No more muffins midnight. I’ll get in the best shape of my life! ”, He assures in the trailer for the documentary.

Will Smith’s confessions in his own documentary.

However, the story is not only focused on his effort to lose weight but also has shocking confessions about your mental health problems. “When I started this documentary, I thought I was putting myself in the best shape of my life, physically. But mentally he was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about me, “the actor publicly acknowledged.

In that sense, he confessed: “What you have come to understand as Will Smith, the alien-annihilating rapper, the movie star it is largely a construction. A carefully crafted character perfectly designed to protect me, to hide from the world. To hide the coward ”.

In a part of the miniseries, the producer also refers to his family past, including his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and their sons Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. One of the most shocking revelations is when, on the verge of tears and in front of family members, he recounted that he once considered take your own life. “That was the only time in my life that I considered the suicide”, He confesses. However, no details are given about that dark moment in the actor’s life. For that, you have to see the documentary.