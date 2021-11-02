Will Smith confesses that he thought about taking his own life and gives a deep reflection on mental health – Publimetro Chile

Will Smith’s life has always been marked by some controversyHowever, his overwhelming success in the world of entertainment hide the dark side that the actor lived on certain occasions.

The actor from “The Prince of Rap” you are working on a new project who seeks to show his most human and sensitive side, everything that is behind the famous Hollywood star.

It is a documentary that will show the entire process he went through to meet your weight loss plan within 20 weeks, but also reveals the actor’s most vulnerable side by revealing some details of his life and history.

Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life is the name of the documentary that will show his physical transformation, as well as some intimate moments such as family reunions and individual moments of reflection.

In one of the previews presented, you can see a clip in which the actor admits that He lived moments that made him consider the idea of ​​suicide.

“That was the only time in my life that I considered suicide,” Will says, however, the words are not placed in context, so fans will have to wait for the premiere of this ducuseries to understand what the celebrity is talking about.

Will Smith will show his most personal side

The actor confessed that the recording of this new project led him to a introspection process of your life, so it will not only be a physical process, but many reflections.

“When I started this program, I thought I was putting myself in the best shape of my life, physically. But, mentally, he was somewhere else. And I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about myself “said the actor.

“Will is about to embark on one of the most extraordinarily difficult journeys”, is one of the phrases with which he gives an appetizer about the series.

In addition, the famous revealed that he is opening his heart and will expose various factors of his personal life through a text.

“I am writing my memoirs and exposing my life and many things that people do not know about me (…) I am about to teach the world how little I know about myself ”, said the artist.