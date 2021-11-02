Will Smith confesses that he once considered taking his own life

Will Smith will fully open his heart in the documentary series, Best Shape of My Life, where in addition to losing weight, he will face various internal demons, such as the suicidal tendencies he had in the past and his relationship with mental disorders.

The Men in Black star, Me, Robot and Aladdin, released this weekend the first trailer for the original YouTube miniseries, which will have six episodes, and where he will focus on improving his physical condition. The production will premiere this November 8.

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting in the best shape of my life physically, but mentally, I was somewhere else,” says the actor in the trailer. “I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about myself.”

In one scene, the 53-year-old fellow producer talks about his past with friends and family, including his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.

“That was the only time in my life that I considered suicide,” Smith tells the group at one point in the trailer, referring to an unspecified dark moment and before breaking down into tears.

“What you’ve come to understand as Will Smith, the alien-annihilating rapper, the larger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction,” notes the Oscar nominee. “A character carefully crafted and designed to protect me, hide from the world, hide the coward.”

Earlier this year, the Grammy winner revealed that he was in “the worst shape” of his life after being “trapped” at home during the coronavirus pandemic. In May, she announced her plan to restart her exercise regimen, in tandem with the writing of her autobiography.

Smith’s wife, Jada, revealed in December 2018 that she, too, had battled various suicidal thoughts on more than one occasion.

“I had an emotional breakdown that definitely affected my mental stability,” said the actress at the time, recalling the difficulties she had in her 20s. “I came to Los Angeles and I had some success and I realized that that was not the answer. Things got worse and I became extremely suicidal. I had a complete emotional breakdown. Now I know what people would consider a nervous breakdown. “