Will it be the end for them? The five characters of the MCU who could die in Phase 4 | UCM | Marvel | Cinema | CHEKA

After the end of the Infinity Saga with Endgame, where we say goodbye to many greats Superheros, the so-called Phase 4 of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel, in which we met many new characters in worlds and stories little explored until now.

Although the entrance of heroes like Shang-Chi and soon the Eternals have been a refreshing way to know other aspects of this universe, it has also brought us many goodbyes and perhaps they can bring more.

And it is that in Endgame we say goodbye to several endearing superheroes, such as some of the original Avengers, the case of Iron Man, Black Widow or Vision, in addition to the retirement of Captain America.

Following the course of history, many heroes left the franchise in style, however, nothing is peace in this universe, or rather, universes, as Phase 4 begins by exploring the Multiverse.

For this reason, these characters could cease to exist in the UCM:

Jane foster

Many were surprised that Natalie Portman is returning for the next Thor installment, having abandoned the hero and her role in Thor Ragnarok. Portman returns to represent Dr. Jane Foster and, apparently, Lady Thor.

And it is precisely this fact that gives us some warning about her death, because in the arc of the comic where Jane is found as the carrier of the Mjolnir, she dies from terminal cancer, which is why Jane’s cycle could end. In this phase

Clint Barton – Hawkeye

This is one of the original Avengers survivors of Thanos’ snap, as well as being a favorite of fans of the MCU, as he is a human with the ability to aim.

His side as Ronin was very popular with fans, and he was more than justified after losing his entire family. The archer most loved by Marvel fans will have his own series.

However, not everything would be good for dear Barton, as we remember that this series introduces the character of Kate Bishop, who could be his replacement in the group of heroes.

In addition, Yelena Belova is deceived when she is told that Barton is the reason why her sister, Natasha Romanov (Black Widow) died, for which she may want to avenge her death. You may get it somehow.

Actor Jeremy Renner plays Clint Barton in Hawkeye. (Photo: Marvel)

Hank pym

Hank Pym’s appearance at the MCU was one of Marvel’s riskiest decisions, which worked out wonderfully. It is that he is not only one of the founders of Shield, but he is one of the first superheroes in history in this universe.

It was relevant as it was part of the history of the Quantum World, which ended up saving the universe from the click of the Mad Titan, and perhaps closing its arc in the third installment of Ant-Man, with Kang the Conqueror as the villain.

(Photo: Avengers: Infinity War / Marvel)

Rocket raccoon

One of Marvel’s most interesting bets was undoubtedly Guardians of the Galaxy, as it was not a well-known group of heroes and that people ended up making them their favorites.

One of the fastest who won over the audience is Rocket, for his aggressive way of being at all times and for a past that he lives hiding, but that when unraveling has moved more than one fan.

Therefore, in the third installment, we may have a more tragic chapter in Rocket’s life, to the point that the beloved raccoon dies in some epic way but finally finds peace after his suffering.

6. Rocket Raccon is the only Guardian of the Galaxy to survive in Avengers: Infinity War. Groot dies in front of him. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Wanda maximoff

The role of the Scarlet Witch, a name that was only pronounced until her series after the events of Endgame, in the UCM has grown in importance after her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It is that her power was not known in its entirety or by herself until the series she starred in, and with the arrival of the multiverses, her power may cause even more chaos.

Her appearance in the next installment of Dr. Strange was also confirmed, perhaps as an involuntary villain, although it is not really known, although the comic gives us some clues.

That is why perhaps there is the possibility that Strange has to end Maximoff’s life for the sake of the multiverses, since the chaos that Wanda’s power brings is, in many cases, something that even she has not been able to control.

