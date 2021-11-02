Will he be a villain? Denzel Washington could act in an MCU movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the passage of time has become a worldwide recognized franchise, so it is not uncommon for highly prestigious actors to be interested in participating for a role, the most recent case of this, are the reports about what there are talks for Denzel Washington to act in ‘Black Panther 2’,

As is known, the movie about the king of Wakanda has become a banner for Marvel Studios, because it was the first production of these studios that was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, in addition to the fact that the Afro-American community felt identified with the live-action, becoming a social phenomenon.

So for a feature film of that level of importance you need a high profile actor in Hollywood and what better than the two-time Oscar winner., Denzel Washington, Well, according to the report of Reddit, the nicknamed house of ideas is in talks for the famous to join the franchise, however they do not inform about what role he could have.

The fact that the protagonist of ‘Training Day’ can be hired for said sequel has an emotional meaning, because he helped late actor and ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman pay for his college studies, for this several times Washington was invited to join the MCU, especially for the T’Challa saga.

It must be emphasized that the idea that Denzel Washington participates in ‘Black Panther 2’ is a rumor, so we will have to wait for any update of the live-action, which will serve as a tribute to Boseman without the use of CGI or replace the actor with another star of the seventh art. So to get this project off to a good start, filmmaker Ryan Coogle is working hard on the script and directing for the sequel. Its premiere It will be on July 8, 2022.