Will Britney Spears bring her family to justice?

But Britney Spears’ new issue doesn’t end there, as she threatened to seek justice against everyone who didn’t help her in her legal battle.

“Doesn’t it seem strange to you when you go out of your way to organize trips or lunches with the people you love, only to know that they are going to give you up or leave after 10 minutes? It’s humiliating, “the artist wrote on her Instagram account.

“Okay, I get it, they are only available to me when it suits them… well, I am not available to any of them right now !!! I don’t mind being alone … and in fact, I’m tired of being alone. As understanding as Mother Teresa. If you’re rude to me, it’s over, ”added Britney Spears.

“This message is for my family, for hurting me more than you can imagine! I know the guardianship is about to end, but I still want justice! I am only 1.63 cm tall, but I played the most important person in my life all my life… do you know how difficult this is?