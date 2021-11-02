Why TUDN won’t broadcast Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight

Saúl Álvarez will fight this November 6 in Las Vegas (Photo: Steve Marcus / AFP)

This Saturday, November 6 Saul Canelo Alvarez will face Caleb Plant Due to the unification of the super-middleweight and the expectation that has been generated, it aims to be one of the fights with the highest audience for the boxer from Guadalajara.

His last fight against Billy joe saunders it was broadcast on television open channel in Mexico: Aztec TV and TUDN. However, for the function next weekend, the fight can only be seen on the Ajusco television signal.

The company of Televisa will not have the rights to the transmission, so you will not be able to cover the event. Although in previous editions both companies managed to have a simultaneous transmission, the fight for the unification of 168 pounds will be exclusive for Aztec Sports.

The Box Azteca team will have full coverage of the Saúl Álvarez fight (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavez115)

The main reason why TUDN will not broadcast the fight of Canelo Álvarez is because he did not reach an agreement with Aztec TV to share the programming and for the few benefits that will be obtained by competing against “the boxing house” as an audience, as revealed The Sniper in your column to Record.

The sports journalist said that, due to the business rivalry of both sports companies, for TUDN it would not be beneficial to compete with Box Azteca, Well, in previous fights of the Canelo they were overwhelmed by those of the Ajusco. Despite his attempt to emulate the formula of “the house of boxing” they failed to compete with him.

According to the columnist, the company Televisa they chose to invest in other projects that benefit them more in terms of the number of ratings and the other part on the economic side of the television station. Boxing commentators like Charlie The Tsar Aguilar from TUDN they would cease to have coverage of high-impact combats due to the tough rivalry that would arise with Box Azteca.

That does not mean that they will stop having boxing exhibition, only that they will no longer have coverage of heavyweight fights, such as those of the Canelo Alvarez. For the investment and the little return they would have, it would not benefit them.

The “Zar” left TV Azteca to join TUDN, but stopped narrating box (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavez115)

Another argument he made The Sniper for what TUDN chose not to have the broadcasting rights of the fight of the Guadalajara against the North American is due to the fact that those of Ajusco will carry out a special coverage on the occasion of their 15 years like Box Azteca.

In recent weeks, the television station itself promoted full coverage of the Jalisco boxer’s fight. He shared with his audience that on November 6 he will be celebrating one more year on sports television and will do so with a stellar broadcast of all the details of the fight of the Canelo.

Through the channels Azteca One, Azteca Seven, A +, even in DNA 40, will have different specials for the details before, during and at the end of the Saúl Álvarez fight. Although the fight is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. (Central Mexico), the television station will start with the coverage shortly before to bring to the audience all the details of the preparation of the Guadalajara.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant

Canelo Álvarez vs Caleb Plant will be on November 6 (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

The Mexican boxer will return to the ring in his third fight during this 2021. On this occasion he will seek to become the belt of the International Boxing Federation (FIB), which has Caleb Plant. Álvarez arrives with a record 38 fights won by knockout while Plant 12 KO.

Above the quadrilateral, the first undisputed 168-pound champion in world boxing. The setting favors the Canelo Alvarez Well it would be the first Mexican boxer to unify a division and get four super middleweight championships.

Because of the clashes before the fight, Canelo He affirmed that the fight became personal and he will seek to defeat the American.

