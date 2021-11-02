Who will be America’s competitors in the Liguilla del Grita México A21?

The Águilas del América await definitions on the last date to have a clearer picture in front of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX.

While the Eagles of America prepare for the game in the Aztec stadium with the Rayados from Monterrey for the day 17 of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of the MX League, simply to comply with the calendar, the rest of the teams define their direct classification to the Big party or to Repechage.

In that sense, those led by Santiago Solari to find out who will be his rival in the quarterfinals of the League, first they will have to wait for the results of the remaining date, for the participants to settle definitively in the standings and for the matches corresponding to the repechage to be played. Only there will you have greater certainty.

Who will then be the competitors of the Eagles of America on the Big party? In order of placement: Atlas FC, Tigres de la UANL, Deportivo Toluca, Cruz Azul and Club León. So far, the teams that know that they will participate in the next instance. From there down Rayados de Monterrey, Club Puebla, Santos Laguna, Club Necaxa, Mazatlán FC, Chivas de Guadalajara, Atlético San Luis, Pumas UNAM and Pachuca, they fight for a place. Three of them will be left empty-handed.

America: classified pointer, but without record

The Eagles of America they were classified to the Big party of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX in advance, for having been awarded first place in the standings. That first goal Santiago Solari He more than fulfilled it. The one that he could not fulfill was to overcome the campaign he carried out in the Guard1anes Closing, contest in which he reached the record of points for the Cream blue in a short championship. At the most, if he defeats Rayados on the last day, he will add 37 units.

Why channel see America vs. Monterrey for matchday 17 of Grita México A21 of Liga MX?

The Eagles of America they will play against the Rayados of Monterrey at Aztec stadium, the match of matchday 17 of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of the MX League. The duel is scheduled to take place next Saturday, November 6, starting at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City. The transmission, by the way, will be in charge of TUDN.