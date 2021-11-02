Who is Cooper Rush, the backup quarterback who gave the Dallas Cowboys the win

Rush was key to the Cowboys reaching six consecutive victories (Photo: Jeffrey Becker / REUTERS)

The present of the Dallas cowboys has kept fans and the media in awe, who have nominated the team as one of the favorites to reach the next Super Bowl. This Sunday, Cowboys They were in charge of demonstrating what they are made of after defeating the Minnesota Vikings.

The highlight of this victory is undoubtedly the fact that have done it without its top figure, starting quarterback Dakota Prescott. Dak has been one of the references for the winning season that the roster led by coach Mike McCarthy has had, however, the quarterback suffered a calf strain and this prevented him from playing the game against the Vikings.

With uncertainty hovering around the Lone Star team, all the spotlight fell on the shoulders of the Cowboys second quarterback, Cooper rush. The 27-year-old substitute was the star of the game by completing 24 passes in 40 attempts and record 325 total yards with two touchdowns.

Rush had not had any previous starting appearances in an NFL regular-season game. Despite this, in his incredible debut, the quarterback rose to the occasion and gave the team its sixth consecutive win. With this, Dallas consolidated at the top of its division and as one of the favorites to take the national conference title along with the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

The man of the moment played at the collegiate level for the Central Michigan University and despite not having been selected by any NFL team in the draft, for 2017 the Cowboys decided to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

49 consecutive starts, more than 12 thousand passing yards and 90 touchdowns were the numbers recorded by Cooper in his time in college football. Despite his statistics and the fact that several experts projected him to be selected in the seventh round of the Draft, your physical abilities below average they discouraged the various entities of the league.

Already as a piece of Dallas, the quarterback had to fight with Kellen moore to see who would serve as the second choice behind Dak Prescott. After one season, Moore was released to later join the coaching staff. This left Rush as the backup quarterback.

Between 2018 and 2020, Cooper walked without pain or glory between the options of the Cowboys, as he never managed to get a chance at the little rest that Prescott received. Also, with the arrival of Andy dalton Last season, the management decided to cut him off the team.

After leaving the Cowboys he was hired by the New York Giants, who kept him most of the time in their practice sets, until he was fired just five months after arriving at the Big Apple.

Faced with a broken ankle suffered by Dak in October 2020, Rush was signed by Dallas to increase the options of coach Mike McCarthy. All his journey led him to find his big break this Sunday after Prescott’s absence was confirmed. He was announced as a starter to face Minnesota and his performance satisfied the Vaquera fan base.

