Apple has expanded the Apple One plans to three. Currently we can choose between the individual plan, the family plan and the Premium. Three plans with three different prices and with a fairly diverse range of services. Let’s put some light on the differences, alternatives and ultimately let’s talk about which Apple One subscription plan to choose according to our needs.

More for very little more or even for the same price

Let’s start by saying that the idea behind these plans is to bring together several services under the same price and make it more attractive. At the same time, according to our needs, also we can choose to contract the services independently. If this is our choice we will find that, very surely, for the same price or for very little more we can opt for an Apple One plan that offers us more.

Let’s start with what can be considered the main pillars of Apple services: Apple Music and iCloud storage. Apple Music represents 9.99 euros per month, while iCloud + varies between 0.99, 2.99 and 9.99 depending on the space we hire. In the average case, assuming that we want to contract Apple Music and 200 GB of space in iCloud, we are at 13 euros per month, very close to the individual subscription to Apple One for 14.99. A subscription that also offers us Apple Arcade and Apple TV +, which together would add an extra 9.98 euros to our monthly fee.

Individual price Alternative with Apple One Apple Music and iCloud (200 GB) 12.98 euros per month Individual: 14.95 euros per month APPLE MUSIC AND APPLE TV + 14.98 euros per month Individual: 14.95 euros per month Apple Music and Apple Fitness + 19.98 euros per month Family: 19.95 euros per month Apple Music, Apple TV + and Apple Arcade 19.97 euros per month Family: 19.95 euros per month Apple Fitness + iCloud (200GB) 19.98 euros per month Family: 19.95 euros per month Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud (200GB) 22.96 euros per month Family: 19.95 euros per month APPLE MUSIC, APPLE TV +, APPLE ARCADE, ICLOUD (2TB) and Apple Fitness + 39.95 euros per month Premium: 29.95 euros per month

Another point to take into account when choosing a subscription is the possibility of sharing it with the family. Apple One prices are much more attractive when we share access to services with the rest of the family. Remember that up to six people can benefit from a single payment. The Family subscription to Apple One has a cost of 19.99 euros per month and gives us access to Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud + with 200 GB of space. A quick calculation tells us that the subscription costs just over three euros per person.

Here, however, an interesting door opens. The moment we start sharing iCloud space with our family, it becomes a precious asset. Every time we store more information in the Apple cloud, from backups to photos, so it is common that we need a little more space.

Fortunately with Apple One we can combine the purchase of more space in iCloud. We can choose to add 50 GB for 0.99, 200 GB for 2.99 or 2 TB for 9.99 euros per month. With it heAt monthly rate, rounding up, it remains at 21, 23 or 30 euros. And this is where Apple One Premium comes in.

With a price of 28.95 this plan offers us everything: Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, iCloud + with 2 TB of space, and Apple Fitness +. A very interesting offer both for those of us who need maximum space in iCloud and for those of us who want to enjoy Apple Fitness +.

As we can see, it is easy for us to choose the individual services, there is an Apple One plan that invites us to pay a little more and receive many more services or that directly represents an important monthly saving. Something that, depending on what services we want to enjoy, we will certainly appreciate.