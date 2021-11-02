When Rihanna was 15 she wore her hair in an Afro

Billionaire singer, actress and businesswoman Rihanna has become a pop culture icon in recent years. Due to her chameleonic style and her diverse looks, the singer has managed to set a strong trend among her fans, who have tried for years to imitate her outfits, her haircuts and her makeup.

The artist has lived in the United States for half her life, and at the age of 16 she decided to leave Barbados to pursue her dream and become the star she is today. But it is worth mentioning that, early in her artistic career, young Robyn Rihanna Fenty looked very different from how she can be seen today.

Afro hair, like the Jackson Five!

The famous singer of “Umbrella” wore real Afro hair in her teens, acne on her face and slightly wider features than is currently shown.. A photograph was leaked a while ago and many people reacted by observing the beautiful singer in her teenage years. Some indicated that she resembled one of the members of the Jackson Five (Michael Jackson’s childhood musical group), and many others have commented that the singer no longer resembles her younger version at all.

Although the artist has never denied her Barbadian origins, and has sported her curly hair very stylishly.In the photograph you can see his hair with much more volume and a little more “rebellious”, since it was not at all stylized as it is usually used today.

It is true that the entertainment industry demands that a high standard of beauty be maintained and, for that reason, a large number of artists have chosen to modify their natural features and retouch some areas of their body to “meet” the demands of the public and the industry to which they belong.

When it comes to the singer’s physical change, it has been widely rumored that she has undergone various cosmetic interventions to improve her appearance. Rhinoplasty, mentoplasty, breast augmentation and even liposuction are some of the operations that Rihanna is suggested to have performed.

The singer has confessed that during her youth she did not feel very attractive and, despite the fact that today she is considered one of the most beautiful women in show business, lOr it is true that in their adolescent years, boys were not interested in her.

“The truth is that I had the worst possible combination for a girl of that age. I always had complexes about my small chest, since I did not make up for it with a particularly exuberant body. But the worst thing was the hives that were constantly coming out because of the mosquitos “, confessed the singer in an interview.

Certainly those years are behind us, nowadays it is a worthy representative of feminine beauty without losing its essence and its characteristic stamp.