When Max Verstappen got on a minibus in CDMX

If there is someone who enjoys visiting Mexico City, it is the pilot Max verstappen, who currently boasts first place in the Formula 1 World Championship drivers’ competition.

Facing the Grand Prix of Mexico City 2021, the team of

Red bull

He recalled through his social networks the day the Dutch driver arrived at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez by minibus, enjoying a trip that millions of Mexicans must make daily to go to work.

Like them, Verstappen arrived on his “office day” in traditional transport, and even consumed some basket tacos on board, which he bought from a salesman who got on the bus.

The video clip also shows Verstappen living with the rest of the passengers who were on board the minibus, including a group of mariachis that he did not miss the opportunity to take some pictures with the current top motorsport star.

The Mexican Grand Prix returns to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

After a year of absence due to Covid 19 issues, the

Grand Prix of Mexico

returns to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with the promise of exciting the fans as much as it has done in previous years.

It will be the sixth time that the Aztec fans can experience the highest category of motorsports, after their return to the country in 2015..

Now more than ever,

‘Czech’ Pérez

He will have the opportunity to celebrate a podium with the Mexicans, because on none of the previous occasions has he boasted such a powerful car and team that supports him like this season.

Currently ‘Checo’ is fourth in the drivers’ championship, and teammate Max Verstappen first. The Red Bull team is second in the constructors’ championship, just a few points behind Mercedes Benz.