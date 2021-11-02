WhatsApp: This is how chats with a fingerprint are blocked so that no one sees them

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.11.2021 12:31:52





WhatsApp is the most used application in the world for virtual conversations between people. The famous chats contain all kinds of information, including private things that you probably don’t want to be available to anyone with a couple of clicks, that’s why this trick it will surely help you keep your content private.

We know that photos and videos are sent on WhatsApp that may be of sensitive content that cannot be available to anyone, in addition to personal or confidential data that pose a risk to our security, but with your fingerprint you will protect absolutely everything and without having to download any additional application.

The trick of WhatsApp to block chats with your fingerprint

With more than 2 billion users and being the favorite app to chat in 58 of 94 countries analyzed in a 2021 study of the SimilarWeb platform, WhatsApp saw the need for protect conversations with face or fingerprint. In this way, the function allows you block the chats you think are convenient.

To do it you need follow the five steps below within the same application because, as we told you, it is not necessary to download something additional that could risk your smartphone.

Open WhatsApp and choose the following: More options> Settings> Account> Privacy. Until the end of the list click on ‘Fingerprint lock’. Activate ‘Unlock with fingerprint’. Touch the fingerprint sensor to confirm your identity. You can select the amount of time you want to elapse before fingerprint authentication is requested.

Cell phones where WhatsApp no ​​longer works

From this one November 1st, the messaging app will stop serving 53 smartphone models since its operating system does not comply with the minimum conditions for its service, therefore even devices of recognized brands such as iPhone and Samsung will be affected.

The complete list of cell phones without WhatsApp You can review it here and we warn you that among the discontinued models is the Samsung Galaxy SIII Mini and iPhone 6, so that if you have any of those, think about changing it.