WhatsApp stops working on mobiles with Android 4.0.4 or earlier

If you still have a smartphone with Android Ice Cream Sandwich and you want to continue using WhatsApp, you will have no choice but to purchase a more current terminal.

WhatsApp is the instant messaging platform we use the vast majority of us to communicate with our friends and familyTherefore, if we have an old smartphone and want to continue using it, it is very important that let us know if this is still compatible with the application owned by Facebook.

In this sense and as we anticipated about a year ago, WhatsApp will stop working in all those terminals that have Android 4.0.4 or earlier version.

Recently, WhatsApp included a note on its help page announcing that, as of November 1, its application it would no longer be compatible with all mobile terminals with Android 4.0.4 or earlier and that day has already come.

In this way, WhatsApp stop giving official support to all mobile phones with Android Ice Cream Sandwich, establishing that, from now on, the minimum version to be able to run this messaging platform on a smartphone is Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

Thus, if you try to use WhatsApp on a terminal with Android 4.0.4 or lower, an error message will appear, which you can see in the image that we leave below these lines, which indicates that WhatsApp has a problem and we need to reinstall it.

In the event that you have any of the terminals that use this version of Android, such as the Samsung Galaxy S2, the HTC Desire or the LG Optimus Black, and you want to continue using WhatsApp, you will have no choice but to acquire a more current Android terminal.

In addition, if you are in this case, we also recommend that try to export WhatsApp chats before the messaging app owned by Facebook stops working.

