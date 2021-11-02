WhatsApp stops working on mobiles with Android 4.0.4 or earlier

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
40

If you still have a smartphone with Android Ice Cream Sandwich and you want to continue using WhatsApp, you will have no choice but to purchase a more current terminal.

WhatsApp is the instant messaging platform we use the vast majority of us to communicate with our friends and familyTherefore, if we have an old smartphone and want to continue using it, it is very important that let us know if this is still compatible with the application owned by Facebook.

In this sense and as we anticipated about a year ago, WhatsApp will stop working in all those terminals that have Android 4.0.4 or earlier version.

WhatsApp Android 4.0.4

WhatsApp stops working on all mobile phones with Android Ice Cream Sandwich

WhatsApp is no longer compatible with Android 4.0.4 and earlier versions

Recently, WhatsApp included a note on its help page announcing that, as of November 1, its application it would no longer be compatible with all mobile terminals with Android 4.0.4 or earlier and that day has already come.

WhatsApp adds a payment button and will allow you to rate messages with stars in the purest Google Maps style

In this way, WhatsApp stop giving official support to all mobile phones with Android Ice Cream Sandwich, establishing that, from now on, the minimum version to be able to run this messaging platform on a smartphone is Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

Thus, if you try to use WhatsApp on a terminal with Android 4.0.4 or lower, an error message will appear, which you can see in the image that we leave below these lines, which indicates that WhatsApp has a problem and we need to reinstall it.

WhatsApp does not work on Android 4.0.4 (1)

This is the error message that WhatsApp shows on all mobiles with Android 4.0.4 or earlier versions

In the event that you have any of the terminals that use this version of Android, such as the Samsung Galaxy S2, the HTC Desire or the LG Optimus Black, and you want to continue using WhatsApp, you will have no choice but to acquire a more current Android terminal.

You can now transfer your WhatsApp chats from iPhone to any Android mobile

In addition, if you are in this case, we also recommend that try to export WhatsApp chats before the messaging app owned by Facebook stops working.

Related topics: Applications, Free applications, Social networks, WhatsApp

Instagram logo

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow, continue

Telegram logo

Join our Telegram channel @ Andro4all Join

Facebook logo

Follow us on Facebook andro4all Follow, continue

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here