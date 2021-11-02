What to watch on TV today? Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | TV

15.15 / COSMO

‘Match Point’

USA, 2005 (124 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Mortimer.

For the moment, Match point remains one of the last masterpieces of Woody Allen, who replaced Manhattan with London to shoot a majestic film, of unusual bitterness, in which he tore up British high society. Match point traces the implacable portrait of an upstart and soulless subject through a very refined staging that fills all the frames with intensity. In addition, it plays with the viewer’s gaze to provoke that in key sequences, he embraces the fate of the sinister protagonist before that of his victims.

16.05 / TCM

‘Amarcord’

Italy, 1964 (120 minutes). Director: Federico Fellini. Performers: Armando Brancia, Puppela Maggio, Magali Noeli.

Cinema as a substitute for life. Or, in Truffaut’s words: “I prefer the reflection of life to life itself.” On Amarcord, images are life. That of Fellini, who reviews his childhood, but also that of any spectator, who feels it as his own. Fellini throws his memories from the screen, messy, chaotic, but also magical and endearing. Amarcord is a miraculous declaration of love for cinema in which nostalgia, mockery, excess and passion coexist, united by the imagination and sensitivity of a unique filmmaker.

16.20 / Movistar Classics

‘The General’s machinist’

The General. 1926 (90 minutes). Director: Buster Keaton. Performers: Buster Keaton, Marian Mack.

Buster Keaton is robbed of the two things he loves most: his engine and his girlfriend. As he struggles to recover both, create one of the most memorable comedies in the history of the universe, from the Big Bang to today. The General’s machinist it’s an absolute riot of frenetic pace that grows torrential to a paroxysm, and also includes adventurous bursts and hilarious gags. It is almost 100 years old and continues to be a reason to be happier, at least for an hour and a half.

16.20 / AMC

‘The Thomas Crown Secret’

Thomas Crown Affair. USA, 1999 (108 minutes). Director: John McTiernan. Performers: Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, Denis Leary.

Irregular John McTiernan delivers a remake of an old Norman Jewison film. Pierce Brosnan barely replaces Steve McQueen in the character of an almost invincible white-collar thief who does not count on falling into the seductive networks of an agent who investigates his robberies. The elaborate staging serves to somewhat hide the shortcomings of a conventional story.

22.00 / The 2

‘Orbita Laika’ plunges into the depths of the sea

At the bottom of the oceans, between four thousand and eleven thousand meters below the surface, the earth’s crust forms. And despite its extreme conditions, it is home to incredible animals. How is it possible that more is known about Mars than about what is hidden in the deep sea? Who inhabit them? These are some of the questions that space will address this week Laika orbit. Physicist Javier Santaolalla, biologist Ricardo Moure, chemist Deborah García and geologist Nahúm Méndez will be the guests of this installment.

22.30 / Neox

‘Wolverine immortal’

X-Men: Wolverine 2 . USA, 2013 (126 minutes). Director: James Mangold. Performers: Hugh Jackman, Tao Okamoto,

Wolverine immortal adopts a meaningful elegiac tone to draw a hermit hero tortured by his past. Among remarkable action sequences, the weight of a time that is ending beats, which Mangold accentuates to achieve that the spirit of the original comics is breathed.

22.30 / DMAX

An analysis of the Greek Acropolis

The documentary series Dismantling history reveals how the most iconic structures of the ancient world were built. In this installment, you will investigate everything that surrounds the Greek Acropolis, which dominated Athens for thousands of years. Different scientists will try to decipher how it was built, what it looked like and why it has been kept in such good condition.

22.35 / The 1

Humor presides over ‘La noche D’, with Dani Rovira

Dani Rovira will receive in this appointment with his program The night D to the journalist Mercedes Milá, to the pilot Jorge Lorenzo, to the actor Carlos Santos and to the Alcorcón Earthquake. With all of them, he will address personal moments that they will call ‘Earth, swallow me’, that is to say embarrassing situations and moments of own or other people’s shame. In addition, Rovira will receive Javier Bardem and Fernando León de Aranoa on the set, with whom he will talk about the premiere of his film The good boss.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New appointment with the conflicts of ‘Innocents’

The Turkish series Innocent he relapses in posing a problem to his protagonists. This episode tells how Gülben is willing to help her brothers, worried about the feelings they have towards İnci and Naci. On the other hand, Han’s trauma from accepting İnci’s departure from his side is now shooting stronger than ever and dragging him into the deepest darkness.

22.50 / Four

Double installment of the series ‘The Good Doctor’

The protagonists of the series The Good Doctor They face new conflicts in the two episodes tonight of their third season. The first one recounts how doctors Shaun Murphy and Morgan Reznik approach the clinical case of a terminal cancer patient determined to fully enjoy his last months of life. In the second, after attending a famous influencer, Murphy gets unexpected attention.

23.50 / The 2

A portrait of the Iranian activist Nasrin Sotudeh

The prestigious lawyer and human rights activist Nasrin Sotudeh has been fighting since 2003 for the most vulnerable members of Iranian society and has paid a high price for it. The documentary Nasrin, that tonight emits TV documents, It has been secretly filmed in Iran, with the television crew risking arrest, and provides a portrait of this committed woman who is currently serving time for representing women who challenged the mandatory wearing of the hijab in public. He has also defended against Iranian laws that restrict the rights of the LGTBI collective, women, minorities and minors sentenced to death. A work that has unpublished images of Sotoudeh and the testimonies of Shirin Ebadi, the Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi or the activist for the rights of women in exile, Mansoureh Shojaee.

0.20 / Sundance

‘For every taste’

Le goût des autres. France, 2000 (108 minutes). Director: Agnès Jaoui. Performers: Alain Chabat, Jean-Pierre Bacri, Anne Alvaro, Agnés Jaoui.

The actress and screenwriter Agnès Jaoui made her directorial debut with this magnificent dramatic comedy, which also features the figure of her inseparable Jean-Pierre Bacri, also a performer and screenwriter. For every taste follow in the footsteps of a group of characters that move between hypocrisy and bitterness, while seeking refuge in certain personal relationships. Between acidity and anger, between humor and gravity, the film reveals an author as personal as it is incisive, who would definitely explode four years later, with the memorable Comme une image.

0.40 / The 2

Green energy, in ‘Comando today’

In the week when representatives from nearly 200 countries meet at the Glasgow climate summit, Current command issue the report It is not a receipt, that looks at how more and more families are betting on green energy. In Spain, more than half of the buildings were built before 1980, causing an aging housing stock that consumes a lot and generates 30% of CO2 emissions. This report visits a biopassive, made of wood and materials that do not pollute, which has roof tiles and photovoltaic panels that make the house save electricity. It also approaches a community of owners that new homes that combine the temperature of the air and the earth to heat or cool, one of the first urbanizations to use this hybrid energy system in Spain.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.