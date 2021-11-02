What Sarah Jessica Parker wants to tell us with her graying hair and getting longer

Every day, many celebrities are already posing on the red carpet with their white hair and their white hair unapologetic even with a long hair spectacular like Andie MacDowell or Queen Letizia. And to that list is added the actress Sarah Jessica Parker who has just reappeared with a mane full of gray mixed with her highlights and hair longer than ever and with which she is spectacular. And it is that the actress has opted for the television series “And Just Like That” to leave her hair longer and longer and join the gray blending leaving his gray hair mixed with his highlights but without hiding the passing of the years in his hair.

What Sarah Jessica Parker wants to tell us with her hair look is that nothing can be more flattering than joining the wave silver and long hair trend beyond 50 stopping dyeing and without having to cut your mane for having reached a certain age.

Also, as he tells us Rachel Saiz, stylist of the Blue room, Sarah Jessica Parker, “uses several techniques and various shades to achieve a rejuvenating, comfortable and natural mane. And near the face she wears face framing highlights that are lighter than in the rest of the mane that bring a lot of light to the face and subtract For the rest, combine darker locks with lighter ones that give more density. The mixture of strands of its base color with gray hair and vanilla reflections with other honey is a good way to reduce its maintenance while creating an interesting play of chiaroscuro that gives it dimension “.

Gray hair + long hair: not an easy decision

Wearing long hair beyond 50 is not always easy and leaving gray hair less and when it comes to wearing and deciding for both has a lot to do with the state of our hair, how we take care of it and maintain it daily, in addition, as it tells us Eduardo Sanchez, director of the Maison Eduardo Snchez “more so if our hair is dyed because it is inevitable to go through the cumbersome process of let the root grow“.

And in that sense, “you can make a smoother transition starting with lighter highlights or highlights to lighten the hair more and more and then use a shade to cool the tones,” says the expert.

Take care of your gray hair to make it look pretty

Gray hair has a frizzy texture and for that reason, if you are thinking of leaving it like Sarah Jessica Parker, you should know that it is necessary to polish it so that it has a brightness and they look like a neat hair and do not give your hair a feeling of neglect.

To make them look good on long hair, nothing like integrating them very well in it accompanied by many cares and a good haircut. In addition, gray hair also depends on the type of skin and the style of each woman since, for example, “in women with fair skin and light eyes they are much more flattering, than in more brown skin that tends to a sallow tone because they increase the feeling of pouting, “says Snchez.

In addition, nothing like following essential care rituals with a shampoo, a conditioner and one face mask with violet or blue pigments that prevent yellowing.

Sarah Jessica Parker shows that when it comes to healthy hair with well-groomed and shiny gray locks, our desire to leave them outdoors becomes more and more irresistible.

Long hair beyond 50

When it comes to growing long hair after 50 like Sarah Jessica Parker, the length of the hair should be adapted according to the shape of the face or our lifestyle, not by how many years we have reached. Furthermore, as he assures Lex Sestelo, director of the homonymous salon, “there are many examples of famous women who give a good account that a long hair past 40 years is not laughed at with elegance. This is the case not only of Sarah Jessica Parker, but also of Julia Roberts or Penlope Cruz or Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Letizia herself. “

To maintain long hair regardless of age, we must take care of it as much as the skin. And we are not just saying it, but also the experts. And in that sense, “it is important to use products and treatments both to care for the scalp and for the hair itself to keep it hydrated, repaired, protected from the sun’s rays, the passage of time … because there are many examples of elegant women with long hair that with their age and wearing gray, give real lessons in elegance, “says Marina Morn, technical director of the hair brand Naturally.

Products for beautiful gray hair

