What is the Red Bull Show Run that Paseo de la Reforma has closed?

The asphalt of Paseo de la Reforma is ready to hear the roar of the car of Sergio “Checo” Pérez , who will make a stop on said avenue this Wednesday before the Grand Prix of Mexico of the Formula 1 which will be played over the weekend at the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez.

“Czech” ride in an RB7 single-seater, which is a car similar to the one that was driven by Sebastian vettel and Mark Webber in the 2011 season of the highest category of world motorsport. The event, known as Red Bull Show RunIt will be just a taste of what will be in the fair that will host the capital racetrack.

Access to it is completely free and the only thing that the organizers ask is to maintain the sanitary measures suggested by the capital government to avoid contagion of Covid-19. To carry out the exhibition, part of the Paseo de la Reforma, of the Angel of Independence to Diana the Huntress.

According to the team of the Red Bull, this is the calendar of the activities that will take place this Wednesday:

10:00 hrs: National Final Red Bull Kart Fight

11:00 hrs: Welcome, engine warm-up for the Red Bull Show Run CDMX

11:20 hrs: Mateo Garcia Lap 11:30: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 1

11:45 am: Show by Aaron Colton, Didier Goirand and Iván Ramírez (Moto Stunt, Hard Enduro and Off-Road rider)

12:00 hrs: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 2

12:15: Benito Guerra Show (Rally Driver)

12:30 pm: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 3

12:45 hrs: Red Bull Battle Exhibition

12:50 hrs: Red Bull Racing Car Lap 4

13:00 hrs: Surprise act