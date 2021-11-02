What is the outlook for Richard Sánchez and Aquino facing the Liguilla?

Very calm days will come in the Blue Cream Nest. After the weekend of terror that happened, America will enjoy a few days of rest to relax, however, on Wednesday that the team reports they will continue with the rehabilitation of their injured, especially that of Richard Sanchez, who they estimate can reach the Liguilla at the optimal level, taking advantage of the fact that the club will have a couple of weeks of inactivity.

In recounting the damage of the long weekend of the Eagles, RECORD He was able to know that the injury of the Paraguayan footballer is not as simple as thought because it is a muscle discomfort, however, the management and coaching staff are convinced that the Repechage series, plus the week of FIFA Date will be enough time to be able to recover the South American.

In the case of Pedro Aquino The outlook looks much better, but even so, the board is considering not using the Peruvian if it is not necessary, taking into account that to use it before Striped, they will open the door to the Selection of Peru to call his footballer for the eliminatory games that are coming, a fact that would be counter-prudent for the Inca who would return with a lot of burden for the Liguilla.

Sebastian Caceres who also had no activity in the clash with Blue Cross, will be dosed in their charges from here to the Liguilla, so in the duel against Striped of the last day, plus the friendly match they are planning in Coapa, it would not be strange to see the Uruguayan defender with little activity.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CRUZ AZUL: CORONA DEDICATED THE VICTORY OF THE YOUNG CLASSIC TO OCTAVIO OCAÑA