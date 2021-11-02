What is quantum medicine and what tools does it use?

In conversation with The newspaper, the doctor Florelba Mendoza affirmed that quantum medicine uses techniques such as enzyme therapy and crystal therapy to address any condition, including covid-19. Photo: Biofeedback

Despite the fact that it has been around for decades and provides noticeable results in a short time, quantum medicine is still unknown to many people in Venezuela. Known in other countries as “integral medicine”, it focuses on restoring both the afflictions of the physical body as well as those of the mind and the energy field of each living being.

In an exclusive interview for The newspaper, Florelba Mendoza, a quantum doctor with more than 30 years of experience, explained the tools used by this profession, its characteristics and the way it works with patients.

Quantum medicine is based on the use of vegetables, fruits, mineral salts, crystal therapy and enzyme therapy (or juice therapy). (…) It works for all ailments and diseases. The premise of this type of medicine is to improve people’s well-being without damaging the delicate balance of life ”. –Florelba Mendoza, quantum doctor and specialist in multiple medicinal practices.

Crystal therapy and enzyme therapy Crystal therapy is, as Mendoza pointed out, a medicinal practice that uses medical units (crystals) designed in laboratories with properties of quartz and precious stones to dialysis (clean) the energy of the body. This allows the “damaged” energy to be taken out and replenished with light energy emitted by the properties of the crystal. Another fundamental practice of quantum medicine is enzyme therapy or game therapy; This consists of the consumption of certain fruit juices in exact measures so that they behave as doses of medications. One of these is the combination of milky (or papaya) juice with carrot and it serves to nourish and detoxify the entire assimilation (digestive) system. This is taken in doses, for example: 70 cc of milky with 30 cc of carrot (approximately half a glass), three times a week on alternate days.

Florelba Mendoza attending to a quantum medicine patient | Photo: Courtesy.

A complement to traditional medicine

Quantum medicine is sometimes called “alternative medicine.” However, Mendoza differs from this last definition, since, as he explains, they do not have to be unrelated or substitute for each other. In his opinion, the appropriate way to refer to it is complementary medicine, since it must go hand in hand with allopathic medicine (the most common).

Origin of the term. Quantum medicine owes its name to the quanta, a subatomic particle that is the smallest unit of detectable energy.

Mendoza – who is also a chiropractor, neural therapist and acupuncturist – explained that all quantum doctors, before studying this specialty, must be graduated in Medicine from any university. Then, he continued, with all the knowledge acquired in traditional medicine about the physical body, it is possible to delve into the other half of people: “the energy body”, and that is where quantum medicine comes into play.

The energy body works like radio and television waves: you don’t see them and yet they are everywhere. The energy body has structure (so it has an anatomy), it has functions (so it has physiology); when the structure or the functions are damaged, an energetic pathophysiology appears, that is, a disease ”. –Florelba Mendoza, quantum doctor and specialist in multiple medicinal practices.

He stated that allopathic medicine tends to have side effects. He gave as an example a patient who is prescribed steroids for some pathology, which can affect the functioning and state of his hormones, cause glaucoma, raise his blood pressure, among other consequences. He assured that this does not happen with quantum medicine because it is totally natural.

Other advantages of quantum medicine mentioned by Mendoza are:

Very rarely it causes healing crises (temporary increase in the symptoms of the disease).

In almost all cases it gives results quickly.

Purifies the energies of patients.

Precious crystals | Photo: Getty Images.

The origin of quantum medicine This branch of medicine emerged approximately 50 years ago, through the studies and contributions of the specialist María del Socorro Pérez Farfán, better known as Marla (she died on September 21, 2021 at 89 years of age). She was in charge of disseminating the knowledge of integral (or quantum) medicine at the Kardem Study Center, located in Zapopan, Mexico. Florelba Mendoza specialized there, who graduated in Medicine from the University of Carabobo, Venezuela.

After Marla’s departure, her children and grandchildren, several of them doctors, chemists and psychologists, were left in charge of Kardem’s comprehensive medicine laboratory.

Quantum medicine: it can be applied to covid-19

The specialist commented that COVID-19 did not directly affect quantum medicine professionals, but the radical quarantine of the first months decreased the fluidity of patients. She also said that, from this area of ​​health, they have developed some processes to counteract the afflictions of the virus.

Price. The quantum doctor Florelba Mendoza attends to her patients in Caracas and Valencia; the value of the general consultation is $ 25, while the rest of the costs vary depending on the afflictions and treatments that each patient requires.

“We have a treatment for covid-19 combining crystallotherapy with quantum medicine treatment schemes. We also have post-vaccination treatments to detoxify the body of the harmful part that these substances may have, “he said.

He added that just as there are treatments for the coronavirus, there are also several to strengthen the immune system, cleanse the body of other viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites, among other conditions. This is complemented by what he calls “lifestyle habits”: walking, breathing well and doing activities such as free tai chi; This last practice serves to unify the magnetic fields within the body, so that when the energy currents rotate, they can flow correctly.

One of the main tips of quantum medicine is to always drink drinking water and not boiled, since the second is dead water, inert and does not hydrate correctly.

Natural juices | Photo: Getty Images.

The adaptation of quantum medicine to the Venezuelan difficulties

According to Mendoza, the medicines specially made for quantum treatments come from Mexico. However, due to the general crisis facing Venezuela, the distributors left the country.

The difficulty in obtaining resources led the doctor to homeopathize quantum medicine, that is, to use everyday medicines and process them to extract the vibrational frequency from them and discard all the harmful or “collateral” part, as she calls it. This requires the assistance of specialized centers, such as the Car Pharmacy or the Belladonna Pharmacy. Any allopathic or other medication can be used.

“The idea is to cover a good treatment at a reasonable price. For this, crystals are used, and the patient can go to the quantum doctor one, two or three times a week for an hour, half an hour, twenty minutes, all depending on the amount and type of crystals required by the pathology ”, said.

