What happened to Sergio Agüero at Barcelona?

Sergio Aguero

worried everyone in the Barcelona and in the world of soccer. The ‘Kun’ manifested himself on social networks, after the incident he suffered in the match against Deportivo Alavés, in which he had to get out of exchange.

EFE

What happened to ‘Kun’ Agüero?

Ran the minute 37 of the party in the Camp Nou, when the Argentine felt a discomfort in the chest and sat down on the pitch. The reaction of pain that the player had, made the referee react immediately, asking for the assists.

The ‘Kun‘he leaned back on the pitch, while the medical staff attended to him. Later the Argentine left the game on his own foot, accompanied by the assists and by the team captain,

Gerard Piqué

.

Sergio Agüero’s state of health

One day after the incident, the Barcelona communicated on social networks, that the ‘Kun‘he would practically miss the rest of the season. The player will undergo a treatment that will leave him off the court for at least three months.

[COMUNICADO MÉDICO] The player Kun Agüero has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by dr. Josep Brugada. It is low and during the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine your recovery process pic.twitter.com/PQ930D9vKd – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 1, 2021

It will be a therapeutic process that will take place and that will take at least three months. After that, an evaluation will be made to determine the steps to follow, within the recovery of the Argentine and the time it will take to return.

Also on social networks, the Argentine manifested to thank all the expressions of affection he has received and also to ensure that he is well. The Argentine claimed to have the best of spirits to face the process.

I am well and in good spirits to face the recovery process. I want to thank you all for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today 💙 ❤️ https://t.co/fR0pHz1pA7 – Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 1, 2021

“I am well and in good spirits to face the recovery process. I want to thank everyone for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today“, wrote Sergio Aguero.

