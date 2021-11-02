What foods should you avoid to prevent pancreatitis?

Our body is that “sacred temple” that we must take care of through good health, exercise, go to the doctor regularly and eat well. Exceeding certain foods or drinks due to our lifestyle can cause, in the long run, problems that affect an organ.

When we are bothered by any part of our body, specifically the stomach, It is very common to let it pass or take an infusion to alleviate the discomfort, but it is important to know why and where it hurts, as well as to avoid foods that deteriorate our health.

The pancreas It is an organ behind the stomach that produces hormones and enzymes to help the body digest food. Sometimes the enzymes attack another part of the same pancreas, which can cause pain and inflammation, this is known as pancreatitis.

Pancreatic pain can manifest itself in acute pain that lasts for a few days due to the intake of foods high in fat, but there is also chronic pancreatitis which can persist for many years and give serious complications such as kidney failure, diabetes, malnutrition and pancreatic cancer.



The factors that can affect our pancreas are excess alcohol, smoking, constantly consuming medications, foods high in fat, lack of fluids, a pace of life without doing any physical activity or having a high level of triglycerides in the blood, among others.

There are scientific studies that have shown that certain foods contain nutrients that help keep the pancreas healthy and that raise the defenses. Those who suffer from pancreatitis are recommended to wear a balanced diet and that it does not include solid foods, but enough liquids or soft foods to reduce the load on the pancreas.

What the pancreas needs

People with pancreatitis should eat soft foods in small amounts. Just as doctors recommend a diet high in protein and moderate in animal fats and avoid consuming sugars in excessive amounts.

The smoothies or smoothies containing fruits and some vegetables are excellent for covering the pancreas and working slowly. The mixture of any of these fruits can provide nutrients and vitamins that have been lost.



Foods rich in antioxidants like the spinach, blueberries and cherries they fight free radicals in the body that can cause inflammation anywhere in the body and often damage organs. The pancreas absorbs the necessary nutrients from each one, reducing pain.

Consume fish As the Salmon, trout lake, tuna and herring; They provide very healthy Omega-3 fat not only for the treatment of pancreatitis, but it also benefits the heart itself from some cardiovascular disease.



Include whole grain cereals such as whole wheat, rice, oatmeal, bread or crackers that are low in fat and some of these are high in magnesium and selenium. Consuming a cup a day provides the necessary calories.

meats and substitutes that include protein, iron, and zinc that can be found in poultry. It is recommended that the skin is not included, as excess fat should be avoided, as well as cooking them with other natural spices such as basil, tarragon or mint to obtain their beneficial properties.

Infusions of natural herbs such as chamomile, bay leaf, lemon leaf, among others. Each one has beneficial properties for our health, as well as avoiding chronic pain or discomfort derived from gastritis or pancreatitis, in addition to keeping us hydrated.



Avoid these foods

Sometimes, due to the rhythm of life, it is very common to consume some foods for the practicality or the little time that one has for daily activities, but doing it constantly can cause severe pain and illness.

The do not eat in our hours or skipping three meals a day can be bad for our pancreas, because the stomach will not work as it should and will affect other organs, as well as over-saturate it with food. Doctors recommend making small snacks for people with pancreatitis.

Drink constantly alcohol It can be harmful to health, to the deterioration of our digestive system and to the functioning of the pancreas, it can even, in the long run, cause pancreatic cancer.



Food refrigerated or frozen in the daily diet they prevent the digestive system from working properly and overload the pancreas. Also fatty / fried foods do not provide many nutrients to the body and cause the stomach to feel very heavy.

The to smoke It not only affects the pancreas, but it also reduces health and years to our body and with the passage of time brings diseases and chronic conditions that can be avoided by not consuming it.

Seasonings, sausages, carbonated drinks, chocolateAmong others, the constant consumption of these slows down the work of our digestive system and can cause us constipation, irritation and inflammation.



Eating well, eating a healthy and balanced diet, as well as doing physical activity and staying hydrated is essential to take care of our health. It is not about eliminating everything “bad” in our life, on the contrary, it is about balancing and knowing when it is appropriate.

With information retrieved: National Institutes of Health, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, and research by nutritionist Valeria Sabater.