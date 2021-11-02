What did celebrities dress up in Halloween 2021? – Eme – 11/01/2021

Present
A new celebration of Halloween happened and parties were celebrated all over the world. We review some memorable looks.
The Wizard of Oz, the Adams family and many others fancy dress from Halloween were chosen in this 2021 edition to celebrate the Halloweens.
The most prominent celebrities were encouraged to bring out their funniest side and recreate different characters. Here we share some of the most popular ones.
Ariana Grande as the creature from the Black Lagoon
Megan the stallion as Cruella
The Weeknd as Don Corleone
Reese Witherspoon as the protagonist of Hithcock’s The Birds
Hailey Baldwin Bieber as Britney Spears
Harry Styles as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz
Families: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and Chiara Ferragni and Fedez with their children as the Adams family
Lil Nas as Lord Voldemort
Camila Mendes and Madeleine Prestch as Velma and Dafne from Scooby Doo
