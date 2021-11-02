What did celebrities dress up in Halloween 2021? – Eme – 11/01/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

The Wizard of Oz, the Adams family and many others fancy dress from Halloween were chosen in this 2021 edition to celebrate the Halloweens.

The most prominent celebrities were encouraged to bring out their funniest side and recreate different characters. Here we share some of the most popular ones.

Ariana Grande as the creature from the Black Lagoon

Megan the stallion as Cruella

The Weeknd as Don Corleone

Reese Witherspoon as the protagonist of Hithcock’s The Birds

Hailey Baldwin Bieber as Britney Spears

Harry Styles as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz

Families: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and Chiara Ferragni and Fedez with their children as the Adams family

Lil Nas as Lord Voldemort

Camila Mendes and Madeleine Prestch as Velma and Dafne from Scooby Doo