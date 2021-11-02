What comes to Chivas de Guadalajara in November

The 2-1 suffered in the Volcano complicated the options of Chivas de Guadalajara from classifying to reclassification. The rojiblancos are obliged to win in their next -and last- commitment of this Opening 2021 if they want to continue to aspire to the next round, however, the Herd no longer depends on itself to write its name in Liguilla.

And is that Atlético San Luis and Pumas, both with a game less than Chivas, are one point below the rojiblancos, so everything happens because these two teams do not add more units than the Flock in this championship closing. Here we explain what is coming to the club in this month that has just begun.

Next Friday, November 5, the last match of Chivas in this regular round is marked on the calendar. In case those led by Michel Leaño fall defeated before him Mazatlan, and one of its two direct rivals adds three, it would be the end of a disastrous semester for the Guadalajara institution.

But, and in the event that all the factors for qualifying for the next round are added, this month of November would be loaded with several games for the Rebaño squad. In principle, and in just the second week of this month, the selection of Mexico on the last date of Playoffs heading to Qatar World Cup.

After these commitments, the reclassification day would be disputed, where the other places for the final League will be sought. And if Chivas continues to advance in the competition, the quarterfinals, semifinals and final are scheduled for the last days of November and the first days of December.