Verstappen owes some tequilas to ‘Checo’ Pérez

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez revealed that his teammate at Red Bull, Max verstappen, has not paid one tequilas who owes you and hopes that in the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix F1 return the favor.

We have not had time this season and the team brings us quite busy, that he will pay me for the tequilas, but at some point he will and if he will return a favor this weekend, “he mentioned.

The tapatío was said to be the favorite of the Mexican food and he hopes to bring the pilots to eat some good tacos.

“I am a fan of our food, take the pilots to eat at a good place, take them to some good tacos, I think they would like it a lot, “he said.

Getting prepped for his home race with the help of @Therabody – pic.twitter.com/mAem6JraKu – Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) November 2, 2021

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez arrives at the Mexican Grand Prix with a good pace, after a podium in the US GP. Repeating it in our country would be incredible and the least it deserves, that’s how the people of Guadalajara considered it.

“It is the least that my country deserves, all the people, now we are in Red Bull, but from the first year I have had an impressive support no matter where I ended up, it would be a dream,” he said at a press conference.

Due to the road complications that exist on Paseo de la Reforma, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez apologized to the people.

“An apology to all the people. The traffic that must have caused them. all reform for three days. I have seen people who … are annoyed with me for closing the streets, but it is going to be a moment that we are going to enjoy a lot, “he said.

For the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, Sergio Pérez will debut a new helmet, which brings the Mexican flag to the outside as inside, a serape and pre-Hispanic symbols.

The Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo will be in charge of making those present dance with his beats that are heard on the Mexican circuit, after the 2021 GP of Mexico award ceremony. His concert will last about 50 minutes.

