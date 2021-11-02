Veganism Day: Why and when is it celebrated ?; here we tell you everything

For years, the vegan diet has become popular, that is, the diet, where all foods of animal origin were relegated, even if they were not directly meat, such as milk, eggs, yogurt, butter, cream, gelatin, cheese, oil and a long etcetera, in order to reduce the number of animals slaughtered and abused by human consumption. We all feel ugly when we read this, but nothing ugly when we have animal and cooked meat in front of us.

For that reason, a World Vegan Day, in order for everyone to create awareness of the animal violence that exists today and that is why since 1994, it has been celebrated on November 1 and since then a much healthier lifestyle has been promoted, but on all a diet free of all products of animal origin. Despite the restrictiveness, veganism is one of the lifestyles that has become the most popular in recent times.

The word veganism comes from english veganism and it is the abstention from the use of products of animal origin in food, in conjunction with a doctrine that refuses to conceive of animals as merchandise, be it clothing, drugs, cosmetics, transportation, experimentation or help at work or entertainment. It is defined as a moral stance and ideology, the foundations of which include moral, environmental, health and humanitarian arguments.

What are vegans not consuming?

Some of the main products and services excluded in veganism are meat, fish, eggs, honey, milk and derivatives; leather, wool and furs; cosmetics and drugs tested on animals as well as the use of animals in zoos, aquariums, circuses or hunting. As a result of the elimination of all products of animal origin, the vegan diet can cause certain nutritional deficiencies, some serious according to some studies.

World Veganism Day is celebrated on November 1, not in honor of all the dead animals, but because it was a day like today, but in 1944, when “The Vegan Society”, founded by Donald Watson with his wife Elsie Shrigley, celebrated his 50 years, as well as the publication of his first issue of the newsletter “The Vegan News”. That is why it is on this date that the historical event and the scope that the ideology has had is commemorated.

There are more and more food options. Photo: Pixabay

Today veganism is much more visible than a decade or two ago and there are already brands that do not use animals for their laboratory tests. Also, there are famous like Gwyneth paltrow, the Oscar winner, Joaquin Phoenix, Natalie Portman, Ariana Grande and Liam Hermsworth, who profess this way of life and more and more civilians without any fame are joining this movement. We may not like it very much, but if we think of it as a sacrifice for the planet, your conception may change.