Veganism Day: Why and when is it celebrated ?; here we tell you everything

For years, the vegan diet has become popular, that is, the diet, where all foods of animal origin were relegated, even if they were not directly meat, such as milk, eggs, yogurt, butter, cream, gelatin, cheese, oil and a long etcetera, in order to reduce the number of animals slaughtered and abused by human consumption. We all feel ugly when we read this, but nothing ugly when we have animal and cooked meat in front of us.

For that reason, a World Vegan Day, in order for everyone to create awareness of the animal violence that exists today and that is why since 1994, it has been celebrated on November 1 and since then a much healthier lifestyle has been promoted, but on all a diet free of all products of animal origin. Despite the restrictiveness, veganism is one of the lifestyles that has become the most popular in recent times.

