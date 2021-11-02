Vaccine customization, the future of medicine

The new vaccines or cancer therapies will be obtained from the patient’s cells or antigens, which will help the treatments to be less aggressive and with fewer adverse events. which was part of the activities of the Festival of Sciences and Humanities 2021.

Javier Sacristán de Alva, in charge of Continuing Education of the University Program of Studies on Asia and Africa (PUEAA) of the UNAM, considered that these conditions should be resolved hand in hand between the social and technical spheres.

Meanwhile, Jacobo Silva Parada, postdoctoral fellow at PUEAA and professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences, referred to the case of India where the health system is inequitable and there are approximately 2.3 million people infected with HIV; it is the third country in the world with the most affected.

In turn, Everardo González González, from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM), explained that Molecular Biology created a revolution.

A project of the Moderna pharmaceutical company is to develop personalized biologics, particularly against cancer. “It is a heterogeneous disease, so this vaccine would have the ability to select characteristic elements of each patient and try to guarantee a greater effect, protection, and better therapy. That goes hand in hand with sequencing technologies, which determine the genetic code present in tumor cells and that vaccines go directly, with greater precision to their objective. These projects are under study; they are what is coming, he assured.

The biotechnologist affirmed that with the evolution of techniques, the possibility of generating safer biologics has increased, although “obviously there will always be risk; the intention is that each time it is minimal ”, and with greater efficiency and effectiveness for the protection against diseases.

By having cell culture in vitroViruses can also be cultured to treat them, make them as harmless as possible and provide protection. “With the evolution of technologies such as recombinant or molecular biology, new forms of vaccines have been generated.” Another important part is bioinformatics, he stressed.

There are more than 80 vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA); among the important ones against cancer are: Provenge, in 2010, and five years later the second, against prostate cancer and adenomas (a tumor that is not cancerous), one based on genetically modified herpes virus, “trained” to attack cancer cells that is administered directly into tumors; and the other is by isolating dendritic cells (“sentinels” of the immune system) from the patient that are “trained” in vitro to attack tumors and then implanted again as a vaccine.

González González stressed that it is necessary for science and technology to go hand in hand with the social, cultural and even religious aspects, because vaccines and other advances can be counted on, but there are also impediments for them to reach people.

The importance of vaccination

In the session moderated by Martín Bonfil Olivera, from the UNAM General Directorate for the Disclosure of Science, Itzel Montserrat Lara Mayorga, also from ITESM, explained that there is cancer associated with viruses, and others that occur in various ways.

It is complex, which is why a definitive vaccine or cure has not been achieved. “It is a disease where biological, environmental and social factors intervene”; for example, 75 percent of breast cancer cases are more associated with lifestyle (smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, stress), the scientist said.

In addition, there are different types of cancer, depending on the organ where it develops; genetics make it different from patient to patient; And not all cells that make up a tumor are the same.

In the case of the human immunodeficiency virus, he mentioned that a few years ago having a diagnosis of HIV was synonymous with death, but various effective treatments were created which made it practically today a chronic disease. Now there is a phase 3 study (that is, before commercialization) of which Mexico is a part. The results of the new drug will be in late 2023 or early 2024. “We hope to have good news regarding this vaccine.”

Meanwhile, human papilloma (HPV) is associated with most cases of cervical cancer. Eight out of 10 people at some point will have contact with it; “That is one reason why this disease is one of the leading causes of death and incidence in women. But HPV is associated with six other types of cancer, including throat cancer. ” Against this, there are several vaccines; 90 percent of the cases could be solved with vaccination.

Speaking, Javier Sacristán de Alva, the person in charge of Continuing Education of the University Program of Studies on Asia and Africa (PUEAA) of UNAM, said that in Africa there are a significant number of countries with the problem of cervical cancer and “Such disease is closely linked to HPV and this, in turn, to the abuse of women and girls.” In that continent, the incidence of HIV has decreased in recent years, contrary to what happens with the different types of cancer that are increasing.

He explained that in this latitude it is not the same to have cancer and a high income that allows medical attention, even abroad, than to lack resources and live on less than a dollar a day; For the poor sector of the population, this diagnosis is equal to a death sentence because it is impossible to access the most modern treatments. “It is necessary to think about how to implement programs for the early detection of the disease, accompanied by science and gender programs.”

The university student argued that science should be linked to social science and to the programs that can be implemented from them; even those actions cannot be stopped because, for example, there would be no promotion of vaccination.

Meanwhile, Jacobo Silva Parada, postdoctoral fellow at PUEAA and professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences, stated that in primary health care, especially in rural settings, it can be basic, elemental and incomplete, but it has top research institutions. In addition, the nation has the largest vaccine factory in the world.

From the year 2000, he recalled, there are biological tests against HIV, as part of a global initiative; “They have an institute for virus research, but also an organization for its control and a series of international cooperation mechanisms, with the United States and Europe in particular, to try to develop the vaccine.”

Silva Parada pointed out that 70 percent of the Indian health system is private and the public is not encouraged; it spends more on military supplies and defense than on health. Likewise, there have been anti-vaccine movements; there are prejudices and superstitions that are assembled like a wall and prevent public policies and technological advances from being for everyone, he concluded.



