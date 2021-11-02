U2 hits TikTok with their new song ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ part of the SOUNDTRACK of ‘Sing 2’

More bands and artists are drawn to TikTok, and the last to join the social network was U2. This is how the Dublin-based band made their debut on the platform this November 1 with the video release of the ballad “Your Song Saved My Life”Which will be part of the soundtrack of the animated film, ‘Sing 2‘.

Bono was chosen by the producers of the film production to bring the rocker lion named Clay Calloway to life in the sequel to the animated musical comedy. In fact, much of the original cast of songwriting animals, who perform classic rock and pop songs, are voiced by major celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and more.

The Irish band shared a snippet of their new song “Your Song Saved My Life”In your profile TikTok. After years of silence since the publication of “Ahimsa” – a musical theme published in 2019 for the anniversary of the album ‘Joshua Tree’—, the musical return of Bono, Larry Mullen, Adam Clayton and The Edge will be marked with their participation in’ Sing 2′.

Before the song’s release, U2 updated his social networks with new photos. The song is expected to be heard in a second trailer for the film, which is expected to arrive soon. In the fragment of the song, which the band uploaded to TikTok, you can hear a part of the lyrics:

You know your song saved my life / I don’t sing it just so I can get by / Won’t you hear me when I tell you darlin ‘(Won’t you listen to me when I tell you, darling?) / I sing it to survive ”Bono sings.

When will the official release of U2’s “Your Song Saved My Life” be?

According to the ‘Entertainment Weekly’ site, the soundtrack for ‘Sing 2‘will be available in physical stores on December 17, and the single is rumored to hit digital platforms later in the week. Upon “Your Song Saved My Life “Animated film director Garth Jennings recounted Bono “channeled his feline side to write the single for his character.”

She also shared that Scarlett Johansson’s character will also sing songs from U2 that will be part of the soundtrack.