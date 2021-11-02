Two women seek the presidency of the Mexican Olympic Committee

The Mexican Olympic Committee announced the two forms that will contest the presidency of the organism, at the retirement of Carlos Padilla Becerra. The lists are led by two women: Maria Jose Alcala, leads the call “I’m going through Mexico” and Norma Olivia González, that of “Transparency and Openness“They dispute the period from 2021 to 2024.

Norma Olivia González Guerrero presented the form “Transparency and Openness”, Which is headed by herself. As a candidate for first vice president is Luz Beatriz González Luna, Olympic federative member; Jimena Saldaña Gutiérrez, second vice president; Joaquín Ángel de la Garma San Millán, Secretary General; Santiago Avítia Hernández, Assistant Secretary, Francisco Cabezas Gutiérrez, Treasurer, Fernando Lemmen Meyer, Member 1; María Ange Diez González, member 2; Juan Manuel Cossio Vázquez del Mercado, member 3; and Jesús Perales Navarro, member 4.

For the form “I’m going through Mexico”, Maria Jose Alcala Izguerra, permanent member and current president of the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, heads the project accompanied by Daniel Aceves Villagrán, First Vice-president; Jaime Cadaval Baeza, Second Vice President; Mario García de la Torre, Secretary General; Martha Hernández Sánchez, Assistant Secretary; Jorge Alfonso Peña Soberanis, Treasurer; Rosalío Alvarado del Ángel, First Vocal; Lilian Estrada Bautista, Second Member; Norma Baraldi Briseño Third Member: Miguel Cervantes Ledesma, Fourth Member and Ismael Marcelo Hernández Uscanga, Sports Member.

The elections will be held within the framework of the general Assembly the next 11 of the present at 11:00 hours, in the facilities of the CDOM.