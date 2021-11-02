Tottenham confirmed Conte as their new coach

Antonio Conte returns to the Premier League, where he already knows what it is to be a champion, now he will coach Tottenham, after the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo

Tottenham confirmed on Tuesday the hiring of Antonio Conte as their new coach until 2023.

The Italian coach, whose last job was at Inter Milan, returns to the Premier League, where he made Chelsea champions in 2017.

Conte, 52, replaces Nuno Espirito Santo at the head of the ‘Spurs’, after the Portuguese was fired after only 17 games in charge of the team.

Tottenham confirmed that there is an option to extend Conte’s contract if both parties so wish.

“I am very happy to be training again and to do so in a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again“Conte said.

The Italian rejected Tottenham last summer, when the London team was looking for a coach after the dismissal of José Mourinho. Conte saw no future in a project that was close to losing Harry Kane, its best player, who had asked to leave.

The coach came from two years at Inter Milan, where he left on his own foot after winning the last Serie A. In addition to the Premier League, Conte won the FA Cup in 2018, before being dismissed.

In Tottenham there is a team eighth in the Premier table, in the quarterfinals of the League Cup and in the group stage of the Conference League.