Tom Hanks sells 4 of his peculiar cars (and this is what he has entered)

September 05, 2021 Tom Hanks has just sold four of his cars at auction, highlighting the Airstream caravan where he has lived for 20 years of filming.

Few knew the facet of car collector of actor Tom Hanks, but in recent times this has come to light thanks to an auction in which the protagonist of “Forrest Gump” or “Apollo XIII” has sold four vehicles from its collection.

Within the auction, sponsored by Bonhams (the company that Hanks and his wife traditionally use to sell their cars), there was a vehicle that attracted attention over the rest.

The caravan in which Tom Hanks triumphed as an actor

This is an Airstream caravan from 1992, which was commissioned new by the actor to his specifications and which served as his home while he was shooting movies away from home for 20 years. Among the modifications Hanks requested are a small table and chairs and a fireplace to give the vehicle a more homey look.

“According to Hanks, the production schedule for movies used to be longer, so I was spending more and more time out and about and wanted to spend it in a somewhat comfortable environment,” explains Eric Minoff, Bonhams Principal Engineer Specialist. «He decided to have an Airstream retrofitted for basically live in it while shooting movies«.

Well, the actor’s custom caravan, the centerpiece of the auction, It was sold for $ 235,000 (almost 200,000 euros), while a 2011 Ford F-450, which dragged the aforementioned Airstream, did so for 84,000 dollars (70,000 euros), well above the value calculated for both vehicles.

The other two cars in the auction also exceeded the expected price. One was a 2015 Tesla Model S, in P85 configuration, which was awarded to its buyer for $ 67,000 (just over € 56,000). The other was a 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser, which ended up selling for $ 122,000. And it is that any car that has passed through the hands (and has been driven) by a famous person, automatically increases its value.