Tom Cruise learns how to pilot a WWII biplane for ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Por all it is known that Tom Cruise does all his action scenes, or at least he tries, either fake a fight, an accident or hang from a plane like in some ‘Mission Impossible’ movie. Now the American actor despite having met this summer 59 yearsHe continues with the same idea that he does not need any double.

Cruise, who has finished filming ‘Mission Impossible 7’, is already immersed in the recording of the eighth installment of the saga. And for her he is preparing. The first images of the interpreter on top of a biplane from World War II. The actor is learning to handle the Boeing-Stearman Model 75 with the help of Former German Army pilot Klaus Plaza.

In the video you can see the actor taking off up to four times in a biplane and circling at Duxford Airfield, near Cambridge in windy England. ‘Mission Impossible 7’, its filming is over and brand new in 2022 while the octave is starting to roll, see the light in 2023 and will have as director Christopher McQuarrie (responsible for the fifth -Fallout- and sixth -Secret Nation- deliveries).

Tom Cruise has also been learning to pilot for the new sequel to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and the actor himself has promised that in this film they will see aerial maneuvers that have never been seen in the cinema.