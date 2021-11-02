Tiger King doesn’t need a second season, he just needed a first

ANDIn March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic was spreading around the world and everything was uncertain. The ability to make plans was nothing more than a distant memory. It was a dark and gloomy time, in which every minute of every day was marked by the possibility of loss.

And because people were told to stay home and stay away from others, they learned to live the community at a distance. They applauded the essential workers from their windows. They shared photos of their sourdough crops on social media. And most of all, they saw Tiger King. For better and often for worse, the Netflix documentary, whose full title is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness– became one of the most successful premieres of the streaming platform. It was a moment in time, one we don’t need to see again. Tiger King doesn’t need a second season. I hardly needed one in the first place.

Unfortunately, Netflix has a different opinion. Tiger King will return on November 17 with a second season. Of course, it will star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, aka incumbent Tiger King, who was sentenced in January 2020 to 20 years behind bars. A federal jury convicted him in 2019 of hiring someone to murder his rival Carole Baskin, as well as a total of 17 violations of laws protecting wildlife. (Maldonado-Passage, in case you haven’t seen the first season of Tiger King, he used to run – bad – a zoo focused on big cats.)

So what awaits us in this new season? According to Netflix: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin approaching their disreputable zoo property, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2, as new revelations emerge about motivations, backstories and secrets. of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old and frenzied enemies return in another season of murder, mayhem and madness. ” In other words, more of the same?

Not that the original material was flawless. It’s easy to get carried away when it seems like everyone is excited about a particular series, and for a moment, in early 2020, it seemed like everyone was watching and enjoying Tiger King. But now we have the advantage of hindsight. We can recognize the most uncomfortable aspects of the original program. We can start with the way that Tiger King put Carole Baskin in the strangest spotlight, leading to people all over the world speculating on whether she had a role in her husband’s disappearance. (Don Lewis disappeared in 1997. Baskin has never been arrested or charged in the case; he has denied any involvement and has spoken out against the show). Baskin, in fact, just sued Netflix to remove all images of her from the upcoming second season.

Tiger King often lacks empathy with his protagonists, both animals and humans. As Alexandra Pollard of The IndependentAt the time, “it can be argued that, despite Netflix’s high-budget glitz, this is an ugly exercise in class tourism. In many ways, Joe and his henchmen play on the tired stereotypes of southern working-class Americans. (Although Joe plays with them too, and as an openly gay man in deeply Republican territory, he enjoys subverting them.) They are deeply complicated people, often in trouble, who offer themselves for our escapism and entertainment. ” NPR’s Glen Weldon noted that the series struggled to take its premise beyond a basic “check out these weirdos.” “Everybody in this series keeps making the same statement over and over again, which is, ‘Everybody wants to pet a baby tiger,'” he added with relatable exasperation. “That? No, no, that doesn’t exist! ”.

Read more: Tiger King 2 trailer: Netflix publishes the first look at the sequel to the documentary Joe Exotic

There has been a lot of content from the Tiger King, with more on the horizon. We have had a podcast of Wondery. We had a documentary on Louis Theroux. There is a television series in the works. In fact, there were supposed to be two, but Amazon recently scrapped plans for a Tiger King drama starring Nicolas Cage. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did find excellent, but I think that Amazon ultimately felt that it was a material that had been left in the past because it took a long time to set,” Cage told Variety. “At one point they felt it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has faded into the distance and is no longer relevant.”

To which I say: yes, exactly. If you don’t want to listen to me, then listen to Nicolas Cage. He is, after all, Nicolas Cage. Hear him roar.