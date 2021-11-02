This Xiaomi Pro with a 108 MP camera has a discount

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 6 + 128 GB plummets to 269 euros in AliExpress Plaza, with free shipping from Spain.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro aspires to be one of the best sellers of the year, as it has a groundbreaking value for money that captures the interest of buyers from the first moment. If you need a good mobile phone for your day to day, take advantage and get this Redmi Note 10 Pro 6 + 128 GB for only 269 ​​euros on AliExpress Plaza.

You can choose between the gray and the sky blue version, and when you buy it in AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy the free shipping from Spain. VAT is already included in those 269 euros and you can take advantage of a 15-day return period. Another option to get this Redmi Note 10 Pro is to buy it at Amazon, where it goes down to 292.99 euros, or in PcComponents, where it can be yours for 308.48 euros. If you prefer the Xiaomi store, there it maintains its recommended retail price of 329.99 euros.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro on sale

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a very balanced mobile in all its sections, although there are some features that shine more than others. First, ride a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. Without a doubt, these three characteristics make a great team when it comes to offering us a high-quality experience.

The processor chosen by Xiaomi is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, with 6 GB RAM, which is responsible for achieving a powerful and fast performance even if you have to deal with heavy tasks. Its internal storage is 128 GB, but you can expand it up to 512 GB with microSD card if they seem insufficient. Its operating system is MIUI 12 based on Android 11, with an upcoming update to Android 12.

One of the great features of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is integrated into its photographic section, as it appears led by a 108 MP camera. You can imagine that the photographic results are of great quality, so you can use the phone to take good images for your gallery. In addition, on the rear there is an 8 MP ultra wide angle, 5 MP telemacro and 2 MP depth sensor. In addition, it has a 16 MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a huge 5,020 mAh battery that could even reach two days of use if you do not demand much of it. In addition, it is compatible with 33W fast charge, so it will take just over an hour to fully charge.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join