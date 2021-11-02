this Xiaomi “Pro” has 5G and costs less than 200 euros

The Chinese smartphone comes with an attractive discount and everything you might need.

This Xiaomi can be yours for 184 euros thanks to one of the Amazon offers. The LITTLE M3 Pro 5G price drops in its version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, although only for a limited time.

It has just what you need and comes at a more than tempting price, we did not find many 5G smartphones below 200 euros. In addition, it has an original design that differentiates it from most terminals, have you seen a rear so striking?

Buy the cheapest POCO M3 Pro 5G on Amazon

The color combination on the back of this POCO will catch your eye. The yellow and blue tones in which you can find it are not very common in the world of mobile telephony, and that is a plus for many users. Your screen, with IPS technology, reaches the 6.5 inch and has Full HD + resolution.

In its entrails is the MediaTek Dimensity 700, a processor that does a good job and with which you will not have problems for basic tasks. As we have pointed out at the beginning of this post, the model on sale comes together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

MediaTek Dimensity 700

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5 “IPS screen and Full HD + resolution

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC and 5G

We ran into 3 cameras on the back of this POCO: lead a 48 megapixel main sensor, they are accompanied by a macro sensor 2 megapixel camera and a repeating camera with 2 megapixels for the portrait mode. In the hole of its frontal, an 8 megapixel camera.

We do not forget your battery, which reaches a not inconsiderable 5,000 mAh. You will have energy for the whole day and if you need extra battery power, you can charge it at 18W. In addition to 5G, it has NFC technology, which will allow you to pay without taking your wallet out of your pocket. What else are you going to ask for for 180 euros? POCO’s smartphone is a purchase you won’t fail with.

