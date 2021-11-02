This was the dangerous diet that Ashton Kutcher did and left him hospitalized twice – Revista Para Ti

He went to the extreme to star in one of his most important roles: that of Steve Jobs. But Mila Kunis gave details of how unbalanced her husband’s diet was.

In 2012, the actor went on a strict diet to play the role of Steve Jobs. To characterize him, the interpreter began a complete transformation process that included everything from growing a mustache and beard to losing weight, which made possible a more accurate resemblance to the technology mogul.

Although weeks before starting the recordings Ashton Kutcher had referred to the disorder in the body that suffered as a result of dietary changes, he had made it far above what actually happened. However, in a recent interview with his wife, the actress Mila Kunis, to First We Feast added more details of how bad it happened at that time.

The extreme diet that the Kutcher, as introduced by the driver, it was based on fruits and vegetables such as carrots, so this “It caused pancreatitis”. Hearing it, Kunis emphasized the collateral damage suffered by her husband by that regime and acknowledged that it did not give it the importance it deserved: “I was minimizing it”

Came to eat only grapes

During his role, Kutcher impressed by their resemblance to the physical features of Steve Jobs. It was thus that the demand to correctly interpret the business tycoon reached such an extreme that it made him follow the rigorous diet, which he took to an even higher plane. “It was so stupid that I think at one point I only ate grapes”, he claimed Kunis.

This caused a disorder in the body for which he ended up hospitalized. “In the end, we ended up in the hospital twice for pancreatitis. So yeah, you can check it out. This was very stupid of him. “, opined, about the episodes suffered by her husband in 2012 while recording the biographical film.

It should be remembered that Kutcher had already spoken about the subject on another occasion, but seen from his perspective and the ailments he suffered. “I ended up in the hospital with the maximum dose of painkillers because my pancreas suffered a disorder. Then I got scared and I thought, ‘this is the ghost of Steve Jobs, taking over my pancreas and I’m going crazy. ‘ It turns out that it was all caused by the carrot juice, and this is what caused this severe pancreatitis. “he explained at the time.