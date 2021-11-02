This series with George Clooney started out cheap and went on to cost $ 13 million per episode

Success is what is always expected when starting any action, and in the case of television productions it is the same, it is so with great enthusiasm the first steps of a modest project are taken, however, if it happens that the public give him the vote of confidence and preference, things tend to get a bit complicated, because now is the time to reward those who made it possible, this is the case of an iconic television series, in which the gallant George Clooney It was a fundamental piece.

The series we are talking about is ER, which in Mexico was known as ER Emergencies, in which its protagonists George Clooney and Julianna Margulies, became very popular and the cost of production reached 13 million. The truth is that at the beginning the amount that was invested in it was not that exorbitant, otherwise it would not have lasted so long on the air.

$ 13 million per chapter

The first broadcast of ER took place in September 1994 and its end was until 2009, it had a total of 15 seasons. It is worth mentioning that Clooney was on a regular basis in the first five seasons, later he made special appearances, but despite the fact that the story did not have his presence in most of its development, his success was such that now he is listed in the series more faces of all time, surpassing even others with a great production deployment such as Game of Thrones.

The story of this successful series, which could even be seen in Mexico on open television, has to do with the fact that Michael crichton, its writer, studied medicine and once being a doctor he made a documentary of five of his patients making very precise observations, which led him to write the ER script, which he offered on several occasions, however, it was always rejected due to the difficulty of medical terminology.

It should be mentioned that Crichton is also the writer of Jurassic Park, the novel on which the acclaimed film of Steven SpielbergIt was right with this director that the idea of ​​doing the ER series came about and became one of the most watched and expensive in history.

psc