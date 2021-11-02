This Robbery Comedy Is Currently The Best Netflix Movie | In Spanish.

According to the streaming service’s public rating system, “Army of Thieves” is the most popular movie on Netflix.

The background to the Army of the Dead, a robbery comedy, follows a bank treasurer recruited to join a team of thieves breaking into impossible safes across Europe. The “Army of Thieves” premiered on October 29.

Second is a new thriller called Hypnotic. The film was screened on October 27 and tells the story of a young woman who seeks the help of a famous hypnotist but has unexpected and deadly consequences.

Currently, “Hubie Halloween,” the 2020 Halloween comedy horror movie starring Adam Sandler, is also in a posh moment, as is Netflix’s new vampire movie “Night Teeth.”

While many of the rated films were made or marketed exclusively by Netflix, there are standout events, including Guy Ritchie’s fantasy adventure “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” and the animated film “House of the Monsters.” .

