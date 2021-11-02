This is the first Samsung mobile of 2022: a cheap high-end

It seems that all the rumors and leaks point to a Samsung world presentation in early January showing the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This device has been leaking for months and several backlogs. Now we know that it will be the first Samsung mobile of 2022, which will be a high-end and that could come with a very interesting price. In addition, its design is no longer based on renders: there are real images that show its rear.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: continuous design

After many months of delays it seems that the Galaxy S21 FE will be presented between January 10 and 15, 2022. This means that Samsung will present it as a bet for the entire following season. The company won’t say, but it is a device that was scheduled for mid-2021 and not 2022.

The design has been almost officially leaked in real pictures of the rear. The Galaxy S21 FE will keep the design of the Galaxy S21 and you will not bet on a major renovation. Moreover, the images let us see that we are probably facing a plastic back.

This one has a triple camera module and little else. It’s the same design that the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra currently enjoy. It’s not a bad thing if you launch the device in mid-2021, but in 2022 it may be a bit of a sales downside.

It would arrive shortly before the Samsung Galaxy S22

All rumors point to a presentation of the Galaxy S21 FE in early January. What’s more, Samsung could take advantage of the CES 2022 for the official presentation. A few days later the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 would take place, it is assumed, with new design and more advanced features.

At the moment it is difficult to know if it will be a interesting and recommendable deviceas these details will be based on features and price. The strategy worked very well for Samsung with the Galaxy S20 FE, but it was a lag-free mobile and launched at the right time. We will have to wait to see how the first Samsung mobile of 2022 does.

