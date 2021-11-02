this is how the front camera assistant of your Xiaomi works

What’s new in MIUI is a feature that will help you when making video calls in dark rooms.

Although many look forward to the arrival of MIUI 13 to Xiaomi phones, the company continues to work on MIUI 12.5, introducing new functions that little by little are arriving at the different terminals that make up its catalog.

On this occasion, from the Telegram channel MIUIes they show us a new feature that is about to reach Xiaomi phones updated to MIUI 12.5: the front camera assistant.

Making video calls at night will be easier

As has been seen, the new function is reaching the terminals of the brand with the MIUI 12.5 closed beta released in China, and therefore still have to wait a few weeks to see it in the terminals sold in the rest of the world.

Its operation is simple: activate the front camera assistant, the mobile screen will light up for video calling in dark environments or at night.

Likewise, a complementary option is added that allows activate beauty mode of the camera when making video calls, smoothing the skin, increasing the size of the eyes and making other aesthetic modifications.

Although there is a but: Currently, both functions are only available on the WeChat video calls, one of the most used messaging and video calling apps in China. The rest of popular apps, like WhatsApp, Telegram, Zoom or Teams, still not compatible with MIUI’s Front Camera Assistant.

Be that as it may, hopefully sooner or later Xiaomi includes new compatible apps with this function, as its deployment is carried out in the global version of MIUI. As always, users who adhere to the beta program of the operating system will be the first to try the latest news before the rest.

