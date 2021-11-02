this 5D storage promises to revolutionize the way we store information

The University of Southampton in the United Kingdom developed a system that allows store up to 500 TB of data on one disk of 12.7 centimeters, almost the same size of a CD.

For this, the University used an optical storage system called 5D that makes use of a laser beam to write data on a crystal, technology that has been in development for about 8 years. Despite the fact that a first version had already been presented in 2013, this only allowed to store 300 KB at a very slow writing speed.

The advantage of this 5D storage is that unlike a Blu-Ray disc or a similar material, which are vulnerable to heat, humidity or magnets, a glass of this type can survive practically forever (13.8 billion years) at room temperature.

The name 5D comes because aother than storing the data in a three-dimensional space, also stores the polarization and intensity of the laser used to record the information. This femtosecond laser emits very short and powerful light pulses at the nanoscale level and is used mainly to remove cataracts thanks to its level of precision and effectiveness.



For this test, the researchers used their method to record 6GB data on a one-inch silica glass sample. The four squares represented each measure only 8.8 x 8.8 mm. They also used to write the university logo and brand on the glass.

This laser can produce a phenomenon called “near field enhancement” on the crystal, which creates tiny structures using pulses of light weak. The technique minimizes thermal damage to the material by not using a high repetition laser, which allows you to give it a longer life compared to other more aggressive and controlled methods.

The problem now is the speed of writing and reading

The system is capable of storing a lot of information That can go up to 500TB in the size of a glass CD, although in the test they only did it in a one-inch glass and registering 6GB. This method has the advantage of being more durable than these technologies that they can last about a decade, however, there are still two major drawbacks that need to be addressed: write and read speeds are very slow to make them a viable alternative.



This is how the laser is responsible for “recording” the data on the disk

So far, they have managed to reach a speed of 1,000,000 voxels per second, that is to say 230 KB / s, the equivalent of more than 100 pages of text per second. The technology, which is too slow compared to SSDs even today’s hard drives, is useful in some environments for write text documents in real time or store massive data.

In addition, researchers are working on additional techniques that allow increase the speed of writing and reading, as well as lower the cost of the laser before launching a commercial option on the market.

This product, having the ability to store a large amount of information in a small space, is I would implement mainly in saving massive data.