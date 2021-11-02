“They would have gone to a telo”: they had sex in the middle of a costume party and they ran away – Tucumán

It was so hot on Saturday night in Famaillá that even the devils were perspiring. Oblivious to the weather incidents, zombies, nurses, vampires, cowboys, superheroes, heroines, famous Senegalese undertakers and even a giant bag with an unidentified white powder they took over the dance floor. Faced with this unusual spectacle, any distracted person might well think that the city’s characteristic replicas had finally come to life and were now moving together to the rhythm of the cumbia. In the empanada capital of the world, Halloween party it exploded and the shock wave shook bodies subjugated by a certain unstoppable hormonal boiling. There were two who could not bear so much internal suffocation and, perhaps protected by the impunity that the disguise gave them, chose a corner away from prying eyes to give free rein to their desire. After, the expulsion, the viralization of the video that captured them in the middle of intercourse and the scandalous story that people from Tucumán are talking about today.

The first news of the immodest act of love came on Sunday with a hangover through social networks. That night, at the height of the crazy Famaillense party, the music stopped twice. The first of these was when the group of Senegalese funeral men made their entrance with their characteristic dance. The second took place when security personnel expelled two people from the event. What few knew then was why they had been chased away. This is how it reveals Carla cordoba, better known as the tiktoker “Carla La Toxica”, protagonist of the party: “At that moment we thought they had cut off the power. We didn’t realize it and it wasn’t discussed at the party. Downstairs it was very crowded, but that happened upstairs in the living room, they were in a corner, against a wall. We deduce that there was someone who made them a bell, capable of being the same person who filmed them ”.

Carla dressed as Chuky’s girlfriend.

“We got up on Sunday and everyone already had the video. We have a group that we share with all the party staff and there many commented: ‘How epic was the event that happened from everything … Even that’. When they discovered them, the security people took them out and the thing stayed there. We take it with humor, no one was angry or offended. Now there are those who criticize because they share the video, but there are also those who say that, if they have not been ashamed, neither have we, ”says the 27-year-old. In the video that quickly became viral through different social networks, the faces are not seen or the protagonists of the carnal act are distinguished, although there are many speculations that surround it: “You can’t see them… he is seen with a suit and a vest … We don’t know if he was disguised as a pirate, a waiter or what … I was looking for a handle in the networks, but I did not find him nor do I think he will appear. In fact, it would be better if they don’t appear, poor people… They would be like Luis and Mari, like those people you will never forget ”.

They calculate that of the party organized by Pedro Orellana On Saturday around 1500 people participated, including a large group of influencers and tiktokers, both from Tucumán and foreigners. Jesús Alderete, Danelik Star, Jorgito Barrionuevo, Mica Inocencio and Carla herself are some of the names of these protagonists of the networks who were present at the event that many already qualify as the party of the year due to the great call and the excitement of those who participated. “La Tóxica” ruled out that the video of the lovers is part of a strategy by some of his colleagues to gain prominence: “I don’t think they are influencers because we try to take care of ourselves as much as possible, we even try not to go to public places because later people talk. If I get to hang with someone at the bowling alley, it is no longer that wild chape from before … You have to take care of the image because you are more exposed ”.

They were putting her in the middle of the culiaooooooooo party. And that I am not surprised with anything ???????? – Rochi ???? (@RochiDip) October 31, 2021

“I swear that in my life I have seen something like this, never. I have found crushed, fights, people passed out, but never this. I think it’s something that makes the party more unforgettable. The truth is that I do not understand how those Christians with the heat that it was have started to do such a thing … I don’t know, at least go to the bathroom. I think that, in this case, the desire was stronger… It was the real one now or never ”, reflects the tiktoker still shocked by the images. The heat, the music, the dance, the sensuality of the different costumes and the mystery that the masks provide were the breeding ground for that passionate waste that was not itching to be unleashed in front of all those present in the place, including the voyeur cameraman who captured the moment that might as well be a scene from the movie “Eyes wide Shut”, although this time the protagonists are not Tom cruise neither Nicole Kidman.

Once the event became public, there was no shortage of speculation, jokes, comments or memes. For Carla it was an embarrassing situation that reminds her of that song by Romeo Santos who says that an adventure is more fun if it smells of danger: “For me it was the finishing touch to crown the best party of the year. People were very crazy, everyone was having a great time. I think that each one is the owner of doing what he wants, obviously that is not the place, but we take it with humor. If I had seen them at that time, perhaps I would have approached them to say: ‘che, no da’. I think they wanted to have that adrenaline rush. The only thing I would have to tell them is that they had gone to a telo… or to the weeds. It was obvious that the video was going to go viral, they should have been more careful ”.

The tiktoker also conjectures about the influence that the scene of the events could have had, is that, in the capital of the empanada, the dinosaurs and the replicas; fiction tends to intrude on the realms of reality: “It’s Famaillá, you wouldn’t understand. Anything can happen there, but no one has ever seen something like this. “

Check out some photos, videos and memes from the party: