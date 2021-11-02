They ventilate bad relationship between Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara in the Herd

The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They are in intensive ‘therapy’ and waiting for luck to smile on them in this closing of the Opening 2021 of Liga MX to scratch one of the last tickets to the Repechage, accentuating the serious crisis of results in the project that he directs Ricardo Peláez from the sports presidency and Marcelo Michel Leaño as interim technical director.

It is precisely this ‘partnership’ that has caused alleged friction between Peláez and the owner of the team, Amaury Vergara, because as detailed in the Mediotiempo column, Toque Filtrado, the relationship between the owner of Chivas and its Deportivo President is no longer the best.

The source points out that, since the arrival of Marcelo Michel Leaño, the figure of Peláez in Chivas has lost weight and his voice no longer has the strength of when he began his management in Guadalajara, so Ricardo himself decided not to attend to some agents of technical directors who want to offer their clients.

Peláez knows that his proposals are no longer well received by Vergara and he chose to no longer serve these representatives, so the agents decided to try to deal directly with Amaury Vergara, knowing that Ricardo already ‘felt outside’ of the rojiblanco project .

For a couple of weeks it has been speculated that Ricardo Peléaz could be living his last days in Verde Valle, because despite having a contract, the manager is no longer comfortable with the position and relevance he has within the Chivas organization chart, especially to when it comes to being heard and in making decisions.

