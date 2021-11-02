They take Ferrari in trailer to Morelos so as not to pay more than one million pesos of possession in CDMX | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The owner of a Ferrari Monza SP2 moved his vehicle aboard a trailer, to Morelos, to carry out the verification and thus avoid paying the tenure that would have cost him more than a million pesos in CDMX

The financial portal details that the car in Mexico City would have to pay 8% of its value, which is around $ 3 millionAs a holding concept, on the other hand, in Morelos, the annual endorsement payment in 2021 was 672 pesos for recent cars and backward models.

The authorities say they are paying special attention to the review in the payment of possession of high-end vehicles after detecting that some homes have up to ten registered cars.



Only about two hundred units were made of this specific Ferrari model, according to Forbes magazine.

