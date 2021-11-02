They reveal a fun costume party organized by Angelina Jolie: Surprised like a cute giraffe

Leaving aside all the glamor that characterizes her, Angelina Jolie surprised her fans by posing very smiling in a suit in which we would never have imagined her: a giraffe costume. In that way he shared a super fun evening at the Halloween parties.

The Hollywood star is a true inspiration to millions of fans who admire her exquisite taste for fashion. But this time, she used her good humor and transformed into an adorable outfit that covered her figure.

In her new role as superheroine, the “Maleficent” interpreter has revealed her more familiar side by integrating in a fraternal way with the film’s cast “Eternals” directed by renowned filmmaker Chloe Zhao.

This is how Angelina Jolie looked dressed up for Halloween

Although it was not for the 2021 Halloween celebration, a photo of Angelina Jolie in disguise was revealed in the middle of “Halloween” parties. Variety magazine revealed that the graph corresponds to a celebration organized by the actress in 2019, when the Marvel film that this week premieres worldwide was filmed.

According to the American media, Brad Pitt’s ex held the party in the Canary Islands, where part of the scenes of the most anticipated film of this year were recorded. The special guests were the protagonists of “Eternals”, in a meeting in which everyone wore their best costumes.

But this time, the artist surprised with the character she chose, an adorable giraffe with large light orange spots. A plush suit covered his body, and in which only his face could be seen in a large opening.

Above his head you could see the face of the mammal, with mouth, eyes and ears in a cute hat that stood out in his Halloween look.

Angelina did not see herself alone, by her side was her castmate, Lauren Ridloff, who was also very colorful with her costume of the character of Dani from the movie “Midsommar”. The actress revealed that Angelina showed off her costume with “black heels.”

The magazine added that the great absentee was the actor Kumail Nanjiani, who, although he received the invitation of the renowned actress, could not attend because he finished filming and preferred to meet his wife in London.

The actress Gemma Chan was one of the first to share a photo carousel from her Instagram account. There she posed disguised with the famous character from “Pulp Fiction” from Uma Thurman, while Richard Madden chose to paint his face and reveal himself as a skeleton.

