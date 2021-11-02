These are the cell phones that will run out of WhatsApp today November 1

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 01.11.2021 05:49:00





Is today! WhatsApp it will take away their instant messaging service from millions of users. Why? What’s going on? The Facebook-owned company (now META) will stop sending updates to 43 cell phone models starting today, Monday, November 1. Which are? Is your cell phone in danger? Here we tell you everything we know.

Starting today, November 1, 2021, things could change for you with this new WhatsApp modification. And it is that the oldest version of its service will continue to have support is Android 4.1, this as long as the cell phone can receive messages or calls for any aspect of “number verification”.

This update may also affect those who have devices with Apple’s iOS 10 operating system and KaiOS 2.5.1.

If you wonder which cell phones will be affected, here is the complete list:

First generation iPhone SE, 6s and 6s Plus with iOS 10 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini.

LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q.

Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2.

ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S.

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

Grb