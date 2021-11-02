The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Shakira and Piqué … – jenesaispop.com

The first post-pandemic Halloween was going to give of itself and it has been. The Weeknd, fond of prosthetics, has played ‘The Godfather’, Doja Cat as Sara Bellum from ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ and Justin Bieber as ‘Free Guy’ by Ryan Reynolds. Other nostalgic costumes have been those of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, who have made reference to ‘I know what you did last summer’; Harry Styles, who has dressed up as Dorothy Gale, Billie Eilish, who has gone as Sally from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’; or Madonna, who has put on the pigtails of Harley Quinn, and one of the most current has been that of Britney Spears, who has been kidnapped, that is, of herself.

Some artists have done authentic editorial photo shoots, such as Ariana Grande, who has donned the mask of the monster from the 1954 film ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’, or Lil Nas X, who has presented two costumes, that of a gamer. basketball from ‘Ned’s School Survival Manual’ and Voldemort’s. Cardi B, who has donned the Morticia Adams costume, or Janelle Monáe, who has confirmed to have two faces, specifically those of Mr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, have not fallen short either.

More “modest” but more humorous have been other outfits seen by the network. Katy Perry, in his sauce, has disguised himself as a covid vaccine while his partner Orlando Bloom has dressed as a doctor, and the athlete Adam Rippon has had the idea of ​​remembering the friend of Nicki Minaj’s cousin who supposedly had swelling testicles after receiving the dose. Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX O Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have not missed the opportunity to celebrate Halloween with their respective «looks».