The use of bitcoin gains strength in Mexico: several stores already accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment

Paying with cryptocurrencies for a product or service is becoming increasingly popular, and in countries like Mexico, it is estimated that there are already more than 90 stores that accept cryptocurrencies as a way to make payments, in addition to traditional card or cash transactions.

One of those establishments is Bitcoin Embassy Bar, in the Mexican capital, which for 3 years has offered its clientele an experience full of technology. When the account arrives, its users receive a ticket where the sum in mexican pesos, which can be paid in a traditional way or with bitcoins.

“The system that we have installed at the point of sale is called BTCP, this is a system that anyone can use in the world. What this basically does is link a cold wallet or a wallet itself of any cryptocurrency, and then it generates a QR code from something called a private key so that the client can scan it with his wallet to the cell phone and then automatically he also sends him the amount of bitcoin or cryptocurrencies, “Lorena Ortiz, founding partner of that bar, explained to RT.

The first step to enter the world of cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Embassy Bar also serves as a forum where information is exchanged between interested in cryptocurrencies. For Gus Grillaba, a client of that place and a speaker on Bitcoin, the first step in this virtual financial world is learning. “Anyone who wants to get involved in this has to invest in education and to learn how to use a ‘wallet’, as well as to learn who are the actors who have a good reputation and not be trusted with just anyone “, explains Grillaba.

And it is that, in the universe of cryptocurrencies, scams are the order of the day and they range from pyramid schemes to malicious mining. According to data from the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico, ten states of the country concentrate 77% of reports referring to unusual operations with bitcoins, and it could be money laundering.

“One of the main challenges that have been observed is volatility that one has this type of currency and the uncertainty of who is making the transaction or where this money comes from, “says economist Ramsés Pech.

“Banker’s Propaganda”

And that is why the invitation is that before diving into the universe of cryptocurrencies and invest your money, the matter is thoroughly studied. “We must take it seriously and for this we also have to have knowledge on the subject, we have to investigate what we are doing, where we are putting the money,” reiterates Lorena Ortiz.

“Must focus on technology and learn to use it, “says Grillaba, so as not to get carried away by” bad propaganda about the world of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, that banker’s propaganda. “

