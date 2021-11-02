the update has rendered some computers unusable

Monterey is the latest update to Apple’s macOS operating system. It comes with many necessary changes to the system, although it also seems to be wreaking havoc on many of people’s computers. And is that a good number of users have reported that after installing the update, has rendered many old equipment useless.

The compilation of a large part of these complaints has been carried out by the MacRumors medium, who indicate that There are at least 10 separate posts on the Apple support forum that refer to numerous complaints on the installation of this system. This event is being very similar to the one already seen last year with the arrival of Big Sur, which also gave the occasional headache.

The problem can even reach 2020 models

The situation is also spiraling out of control on Twitter, where multiple users claim that after updating your Mac won’t turn on again, causing a ‘brick‘total. We do not have to go very far in terms of the age of these computers, since there are even users with a 2020 MacBook Pro with similar problems.

@Manzana So, installing #macOSMonterey literally killed my 2020 16in #MacBookPro . No boot. No nothing. Dead. 18mo old … How long is it supposed to work these days? 🙁

Guys, update at your own risks … – Freddy Mini (@freddymini) October 26, 2021

In one of the posts circulating in the Apple forum, they comment on a possible solution, which users would need to reset their Mac’s firmware. And is that according to an official guide of the company, in very rare circumstances, when there is a power failure while updating macOS, the computer may not respond, having to restore the firmware through the Apple Configurator 2 tool.

The M1 seems untouchable at the moment

Among the affected teams it seems that There are no more recent ones that incorporate the firm’s own M1 processor. At the moment we will have to wait for Apple to pronounce itself to solve this problem. They are currently working on version 12.1, although everything indicates that it will not be public for a few weeks.