The universe remains a mystery; its basic components are still unknown

Despite scientific and technological advances, universe remains a mystery, agreed physicists gathered by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in a discussion.

The researcher Miguel Alcubierre Moya and the Spanish popularizer Javier Santaolalla stated that in the last decades three major components of the cosmos have been discovered.

The ordinary matter What we are made of, atoms, stars and what we see represent five percent; the dark matter, which theoretically interferes but no one has detected, is 25 percent; and the dark energy, which forms 70 percent of the energy of the universe and it is not known with certainty what it is.

In terms of modern physics, the universe began in the Big Bang, which we have known for about 20 years with great precision that it was 13,800 million years ago, a little more than three times the age of the Earth ”, indicated Alcubierre Moya .

It is known that the universe is expanding but it is unknown if it will be unlimited or at some point everything will collapse.

In this sense, the disseminator Santaolalla Camino highlighted that the most recent measures suggest that the universe will follow a dynamic of expansion, but that this depends on the content of matter and energy that it has.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital