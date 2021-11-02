the two cards that Santiago Solari has up his sleeve for the Liguilla del Grita México A21

In addition to the fact that there is still a match to complete with the regular phase schedule, Santiago Solari and his team from the Águilas del América are already thinking about the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX.

It is true that the games are to be played and even, in some way, the Eagles of America could take it out on the Rayados in mourning for him Shouts Mexico A21 of Liga MX, after what was the end of the Concacaf Champions League 2021. Is that if those of Santiago Solari they beat Monterrey and other results are given with Necaxa, Mazatlán and Pumas, they could leave it without League and even without Repechage.

But these equations correspond more to the teams that at this time are concerned about their fate in the competition, because the whole cream blue you already have the certainty that you will be in the quarterfinals of the Big party. You just have to wait to see what the results are to know what your rival will be.

And facing the round-trip duels that he will have in the first post-regular phase, Santiago Solari He has two cards up his sleeve that he can use to oxygenate the functioning of his team, which arrived somewhat tired both to the defining clash of the international competition and to the closing of the fixture of the local competition.

In this sense, the two that can provide different solutions are Santiago Naveda and Renato Ibarra. Both favorably overcome the injuries that separated them from much of the semester, but they would be with enough energy to be available to the coach again in the commitments that lie ahead.

In addition, after the comparison with those of Javier Aguirre there will be date FIFA and the crosses for the repechage of the Shouts Mexico A21 of Liga MX, so the activity for the Eagles of America He will only return near the last week of November, which means that the youth midfielder and the Ecuadorian winger still have enough room to consolidate their return.